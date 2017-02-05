Raila Arrives in Narok to A Super Warm Reception, Maasai Community DUMPS Jubilee February 5, 2017 9 Comments
Comments
Fred Omondi says
Calculate the mount of cash used to convey such. looks at ODM caps and such.
Khalwaleist says
JUBILEE IS FINISHED COMPLETELY ON RIFT VALLEY….!!The best Uhuru can do is to force Manual voting which us going to be thwarted by mass action!!
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Muliambiwa wa maa walienda kitambo na hamsikii ni kama pamba limefunika masikio yenu. Shamba la Kidong limeleta mamboz.
Charlie says
High price of selling Makaa in Kismayo
https://i.onthe.io/0fgjhs5ch8mkfpjsl.b08aab2b.jpg
Charlie says
The foolish injured kdf colnel was selling makaa in Somali juba
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
When you live in a glass house dont throw stones. Can one throw a stone and see the full force of the Maas? Good job.
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
A crowd enough to send shivers down the spine of the jubilee sychophants. Kama nzuri nzuri. Tsunami ya nukia.
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
While the masais are showing jubilee dust, ruto is busy telling the coastals to register to vote them out.
many people says
great job nasa