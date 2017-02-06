Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Raila arrives in Kisii ahead of ODM aspirants meeting

4 Comments

The ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga is presiding an aspirants meeting in Kisii County to strategize for August elections. Gusii, an ODM stronghold, is expected to face stiff competition both within NASA and also by Jubilee Party which has spent a fortune seeking to make inroads in the area.


 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer