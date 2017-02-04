BREAKING PHOTOS: Raila ARRIVES in Bomet for NASA Rally, Received by Governor Ruto February 4, 2017 24 Comments Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto receiving Cord leader Raila Odinga , on arrival in Bomet for the NASA Rally .. Mombasa governor Hassan Ali Joho in attendance.. Expected also is KANU Secretary general Nick Salat
Comments
Anonymous says
NASA jubilee
Anonymous says
Mbele Daima.
jako says
Sincerely speaking the boys have lost direction hawajielewi! Wacha this time tupatie Agwambo nchi irudi pamoja, Anybody with eyes has seen those with ears can hear. Can we again be cheated? No! Hata rigging mara hii timekataa.
Ruto says
wacheni unjinga hiyo sio uchaguzi’ hawa ni Wzee walikua wanaota juua.
Kuria Shadrack says
Rally Sio Uchaguzi Bana,hao Ni Wale Ambao Hawaendi Kutafuta Kazi ,kulala 2.
Anonymous says
Why show one side pic odm-today
Anonymous says
Nonsense
Pkoech says
Thank wakale 4 ur usual attendc.thy think mko NASA haha!watashangaa
Cheruiyot says
Washenzi nyinyi endeeni kwa usingizi sasa ati mumenasa bomet si muulizee Kosgey na Bett.
VOVO says
Enyewe wakale bado2 wanampenda agwambo tena,this time wameamua,congrat wa2 wa bomet keep the button on
Isaac Keboye says
bwana UhuruRuto raundi hii ni sisi,Baba pia ana uwezo na nia and dont even think of rigging that idea will be useless..
Kachiaga says
Na uhuruto rally
Kachiaga says
Sawa baba
Kachiaga says
Bwana “tumetenga” hiyo ni sauti ya watu wako.ulitenga mke,watoto na hatimaye watu wako wa bonde la ufa.kazi yako ni ukor
Anonymous says
Wacheni Mchezo Bwana Bomet C K wa Nasa Mjpange Kwanza N Ngome Ya Jubilee.
BRIAN ABWAO says
may GOD protect our next president AGWAMBO
value says
nasa hao wezi agwambo
Bravo kaya says
President agwambo_kenya 5th prznt.sir kal isiyo na corrupson
Anonymous says
Iiwe liwalo wakale msianguse uhuruto
Franko says
RAO tosha.Elect him and he changes Kenya
€uromeat®™ says
jamaa wa vitanda- mingi yuko wapi?
josphat says
Raila will never be president unless in another country.cone August watajiNASA tu kama kawaida.
fellisters mutheu says
I will only vote for baba only because jubilee thinks wao nikila kitu,
Xyz says
Joka mbimbe