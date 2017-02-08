BREAKING: Top Uhuru ally Prof. Sam Ongeri officially DEFECTS to ODM Party, Says Jubilee is DOOMED to FAIL in August Polls

Prof Sam Ongeri, one of President Uhuru’s closest confidants in the last election in Kisii region has defected to the ODM party, Kenya Today has learnt.

“Welcome to ODM, Prof. Sam Ongeri,” posted Blogger Dikembe on his Facebook page.

Kenya Today has independently verified this information by close aides of the politician that he indeed paid two hundred and seventy thousand shillings to seek nomination on an ODM ticket for the Kisii Senatorial seat.

“The Prof has decamped and paid for both life membership of ODM and application fees for the Kisii senate seat . It is no longer a rumor. He has already met Gov. James Ongwae to plan a joint ODM “team Kisii” campaign which you will see in the coming days and weeks,” the source told this writer, requesting anonymity.