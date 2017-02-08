BREAKING: Top Uhuru ally Prof. Sam Ongeri officially DEFECTS to ODM Party, Says Jubilee is DOOMED to FAIL in August Polls

Prof Sam Ongeri, one of President Uhuru’s closest confidants in the last election in Kisii region has defected to the ODM party, Kenya Today has learnt.
“Welcome to ODM, Prof. Sam Ongeri,” posted Blogger Dikembe on his Facebook page.
Kenya Today has independently verified this information by close aides of the politician that he indeed paid two hundred and seventy thousand shillings to seek nomination on an ODM ticket for the Kisii Senatorial seat.
“The Prof has decamped and paid for both life membership of ODM and application fees for the Kisii senate seat . It is no longer a rumor. He has already met Gov. James Ongwae to plan a joint ODM “team Kisii” campaign which you will see in the coming days and weeks,” the source told this writer, requesting anonymity.
Okeno says
R u sure? Kumbe politics has no permanent enemy n permanent friend
damaris says
this great great grand papa should retire from politics and leave it to a younger generation.
MIKE JR says
ongeri we welcome you in team change party. ODM is the home of change, development and democracy
Justus atuti says
Where is that younger generation? Tutawatoa ulevini?
damaris says
sokoro tigera ebichembene bagambe obogotu bwabuchire.
value says
We as jubilee we have the numbers aede Nasa akanaswe we don care
Nyakwar nyokendo says
Ouru ask yourself why pole are running away from u
ENYUMA says
omogaka aende ka atimoke.aye gwachandekire pi ongeri.
Anonymous says
upus!
odongo says
we welcome u prof. ongeri
elisad says
That’s the end of jubille in kisii region.
@Douglas says
Uhuru should learn from this.
wycliffe says
welcome sir
James Otieno says
That’s a nice move Sir
Epaphras says says
yeah,its clear now that jubilee has no place in kisii…ongeri is the most popular politician in gusii
Anonymous says
Ongeri is OPPORTUNISTS, if Uhuru kenyatta wins in less than 30 days ongeri will defect to jubilee. He’s too old to lead ,imagine he’s 83 years
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
A NON KIKYU THAT STILL SUPPORTS UHURU KENYATTA SHOULD GET THEIR HEADS EXAMINED…POEPLE SLUAGHTERING BLACK GOATS TO CURSE FELLOW KIKUYUS WHO DO NOT SUPPORT UHURU ARE NOTHING BUT EVIL…THEY SHOULD BE LEFT TO VOTE FOR THEMSELVES…
Habel Nyaga says
Kikuyu elders are Walahois &asslickers Meru burned Njuri Nchecke Demon Shrines hence wameru has woken up from comatoze. unlike Kikuyu born Slaves king aka mothamaki worshippers.
liz says
Very good a idea Prof. Sam Ongeri
Washington Otieno says
Waah Nothing to Comments now
Nandaria says
Haf gusii land will not make nasa to rule ur out of gava below 60 yrs ndo wanaongea dictorship in kenya we dont want.
Jojo says
In as much as I prefer a younger candidate, prof has a right to contest. If there are youthful people out there who are up to the task, you also have a right to do the same. Cimpetition is healthy. You have to fight for it, nobody will give it to you.
Anonymous says
Jubilee is unbeatable…hav ua way mr.
concerned Kenyan says
At his old age, Ongeri is comfortably home with the rest of old termers rejects who misses the cookie jar. Hope Rao, Kalonzo, Wetta,, Joyo, Orengo and Mudavad concedes for you to take the reigns.
A Maximus says
Prof should just hang up his boots and rest easy like Mzee Nyachae.. he had nothing to offer Jubilee and he still has nothing to offer ODM–except some noise at local markets where he will be tolerated as a comic relief at political rallies…
MIKE JR says
he will vie for senetor seat and i am sure he will win
kamau says
ruto 2022 utambaki uwanja peke yako utarudi LD kutafuta MCA nakuhurumia Sana
Muka says
Ongeri is aproject
mmoja nicko says
Walai!! 2022 Wakikkuyu watasimamisha Kabogo so Ruto jipange saai kumbuka story ya yule ngamia BT team NASA oyeeee Mr Ongeri karibu NASA
Anonymous says
I doubt. Some of us are better place to have such information.It is a rumour.
Anna waiguru says
Why is he behaving boyish & fake?
Supernature says
Jubilee Mujipange Muko Munaenda Nyumbani Saa Mbili Asubuhi, Oyeee Kwaheri Man Uk Na Team Yako, Karibu Baba, Karibu Nyumbani, Jiskie Huru.
ALFRED NYAKOE says
MZEE! kuja utuambie ndo 2amin.