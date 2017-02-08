Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Top Uhuru ally Prof. Sam Ongeri officially DEFECTS to ODM Party, Says Jubilee is DOOMED to FAIL in August Polls

BREAKING: Top Uhuru ally Prof. Sam Ongeri officially DEFECTS to ODM Party, Says Jubilee is DOOMED to FAIL in August Polls

33 Comments

Prof Sam Ongeri, one of President Uhuru’s closest confidants in the last election in Kisii region has defected to the ODM party, Kenya Today has learnt.

“Welcome to ODM, Prof. Sam Ongeri,” posted Blogger Dikembe on his Facebook page.

Kenya Today has independently verified this information by close aides of the politician that he indeed paid  two hundred and seventy thousand shillings to seek nomination on an ODM ticket for the Kisii Senatorial seat.

“The Prof has decamped and paid for both life membership of ODM and application fees for the Kisii senate seat . It is no longer a rumor. He has already met Gov. James Ongwae to plan a joint ODM “team Kisii” campaign which you will see in the coming days and weeks,” the source told this writer, requesting anonymity.

Comments

  16. A NON KIKYU THAT STILL SUPPORTS UHURU KENYATTA SHOULD GET THEIR HEADS EXAMINED…POEPLE SLUAGHTERING BLACK GOATS TO CURSE FELLOW KIKUYUS WHO DO NOT SUPPORT UHURU ARE NOTHING BUT EVIL…THEY SHOULD BE LEFT TO VOTE FOR THEMSELVES…

    Reply Report comment

  17. Kikuyu elders are Walahois &asslickers Meru burned Njuri Nchecke Demon Shrines hence wameru has woken up from comatoze. unlike Kikuyu born Slaves king aka mothamaki worshippers.

    Reply Report comment

  21. In as much as I prefer a younger candidate, prof has a right to contest. If there are youthful people out there who are up to the task, you also have a right to do the same. Cimpetition is healthy. You have to fight for it, nobody will give it to you.

    Reply Report comment

  24. Prof should just hang up his boots and rest easy like Mzee Nyachae.. he had nothing to offer Jubilee and he still has nothing to offer ODM–except some noise at local markets where he will be tolerated as a comic relief at political rallies…

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer