President Uhuru, FAILS to MEET Rugby Champions at State House, what really Happened?

The Kenyan Rugby Sevens team which has been making headlines in the last few days were shocked that a meeting between them and President Uhuru today was cancelled.

According to a statement posted on the Rugby Union’s twitter handle, the team waited for the President who did not show up. The meeting has been rescheduled for tomorrow.

What is curious is that the President today also boycotted the devolution conference which opened in Meru and where he was expected to give the opening remarks. On his Facebook handle, no activity has been posted that the President was involved today.

Prof. Joe Matano who studies State House now believes the President who is said to be silently battling alcohol addiction may have been so inebriated to do anything worthwhile today.

An aide to Opposition leader Raila Odinga who happens to be friends with the President said expecting the son of Jomo to jump for the cabinet retreat in Naivasha to Meru for more ’empty talk’ is expecting too much.

“Uhuru never sits through meetings. During the Grand Coalition days, he used to give meetings 15 minutes then leave. Meetings overwhelm him,” he said.

Kenya won the eighth round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in dramatic fashion, beating Fiji 30-7 to claim an historic Cup title on Sunday.

Collins Injera, named HSBC player of the final, scored twice in the final as his side blew the series leaders Fiji away with 20 unanswered first half points.

It was a fitting end to a sensational weekend of rugby sevens, with more than 45,000 people turning out at the National Stadium with Singapore returning to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after a 10-year absence.

Oscar Ayodi,Sammy Oliech and Collins Injera’s two tries gave Kenya a 20-0 lead at the break before further tries from Frank Wanyama and Nelson Oyoo in between Tuwai’s converted try for Fiji gave Ayimba’s charges the result.

The team had earlier beaten Argentina 15-12 in a nailbiting semifinal, having set up this date with a 28-7 quarter final demolition of France.