Premier Raila Odinga MOURNS Hon John Keen

RAILA ODINGA MOURNS HIS FRIEND JOHN KEEN:

Today, we woke up to the sad news of the passing of veteran politician and freedom fighter Hon John Keen.

With Hon Keen’s death, our country has lost a key member of the club of the increasingly thinning number of those great Kenyans who fought for and negotiated Kenya’s independence here at home at the Lancaster Constitutional Conferences in London, in the United Kingdom.

His death has left a huge void in our nation. It is an end of an era; a significant one in which nationhood triumphed over all other considerations like tribe, religion and area of origin.

Keen was a personal friend to whom I turned from time to time on matters of national interest. His passing is a personal loss.

I pass my very sincere and deeply felt condolences to his family and friends and to the people of Kenya whose service he dedicated his entire life to.

May God grant peace and strength to all family members and friends as we mourn his passing.

RT HON RAILA ODINGA

BONDO

DECEMBER 25, 2016