PHOTOS: Governor Joho ACCORDED Super VIP Status in USA as STATEHOUSE Operatives get Annoyed

Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho who is in Washington DC, USA for official trip was accorded a super VIP status. The good governor’s photos doing rounds on social media confirm that he is indeed a state vip, a move that has angered Uhuru statehouse operatives whose attempt to link Joho to drug trafficking has backfired on them.
DP William Ruto is among top Jubilee leaders allegedly barred from entering USA over allegations of involvement in mass official corruption. Ruto was in New York for a UN general assembly meeting and was not allowed to travel anywhere beyond area designated for UN guests who, just like Robert Mugabe or even leaders of rogue regimes.
Comments
pupo says
ok the admin / author of this blog. my question is
what is the story here ? your Point is?
damaris says
oyeya mmmmmm i can se our 2022 president in waiting walking majestically in US.kudos joho.
damaris says
Na arap cherono ajinyonge.
Otti says
What is the point you want to put a cross. I can.t see any. ODM is known for great this not like this talk. We talk about stolen Things
Robert alai onyango says
Rented limo, with plates to much. That’s not a government vehicle. Do you see any government officials or security ? But anyway you can lie to people who have never being to the usa.
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County says
Wacha waseme mchana usiku watalala. Joho yuatamba mbele mbele. Black box kiboko yao.
AJOS JAVATICAN says
SO Y DIZ 2 A DRUG DEALER WHILE A GOVT OFFICIAL IS RESTRICTED 2 MOVE APART FROM DESIGNATED AREA.WHO’S ATHIEF N D-DEALER?
Wanugu says
USA is not heaven.
HE THE MAN says
You VEX ME abudantly with stuff like this!am used to your other moshena usually loaded with wishful connotations..but this!!! like some last weeks school trips from the “CLUB KIBOKO” news letter,,,you know for “CHILDS”of grade 2!