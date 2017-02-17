Kenya Today

PHOTOS: Governor Joho ACCORDED Super VIP Status in USA as STATEHOUSE Operatives get Annoyed

Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho who is in Washington DC, USA for official trip was accorded a super VIP status. The good governor’s photos doing rounds on social media confirm that he is indeed a state vip, a move that has angered Uhuru statehouse operatives whose attempt to link Joho to drug trafficking has backfired on them.

DP William Ruto is among top Jubilee leaders allegedly barred from entering USA over allegations of involvement in mass official corruption. Ruto was in New York for a UN general assembly meeting and was not allowed to travel anywhere beyond area designated for UN guests who, just like Robert Mugabe or even leaders of rogue regimes.

