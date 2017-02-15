PHOTOS: BIG WIN for Raila as JAILED DOCTORS’ Union Officials are Released by the COURT

Raila’s top lawyers Senior Counsel James Orengo, Counsel Mutula Kilonzo Jr and for DPP Philip Murgor pettitioned the court of appeal successfully to have the jailed doctors union officials released .
Cord leader Raila Odinga has expressed joy after the release of seven doctors’ union officials from prison.
A Court of Appeal earlier ruled for the immediate release of KMPDU doctors jailed on Monday. They were to serve a one-month sentence for contempt of court after refusing to end their strike that has lasted about 73 days now.
The officials are chair Samuel Oroko, secretary general Ouma Oluga, treasurer Daisy Korir, deputy treasurer Evelyne Chege, Allan Ochanji, Mwachonda Chibandzi and Titus Ondoro.
“We welcome the decision of the court and urge the government to take appropriate steps to resolve all strikes currently ongoing with speed,” he told journalists after the ruling on Wednesday.
The Opposition leader blamed the government for the strike saying ithad dragged on for too long.
“It is a shame that this is happening in our nation. So many innocent Kenyans have died in hospitals for lack of treatment,” he noted.
He said the government has humiliated the doctors yet they deserve the best”.
“Jailing our doctors is dehumanising. It is not right to take doctors to Kamiti prison. It’s a shame and Kenyans have a right to elect another government in 2017,” he said.
The ruling came after Raila accompanied his lawyers to the Supreme Court for an appeal.
The strike has angered Kenyans and turned into a test of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership ahead of the August 8 polls.
