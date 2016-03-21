PERSON OF INTEREST: DP Ruto’s wife denied USA Visa

Deputy President WIlliam Ruto’s wife Rachel is reported to have been denied entry to the US following allegations that her table banking initiative squandered donor funds.

For sometime now, the initiative has been low key giving prominence to Mrs Uhuru’s Beyond Zero initiative. Sources told Kenya Today the Mrs Ruto was to accompany the First Lady who is currently in the US but couldn’t get her VISA through.

“It is alleged she didn’t properly account for funds she received from a women’s group from the US…this may have contributed to her being denied VISA, if it is true she actually was denied one,” said the source.

There are allegations that the Deputy President himself is in a list of prominent Kenyans whom the US has slapped with a VISA bans following the US’s new policy on corruption. The US declined to publish the names.

Since taking power in 2013, Ruto has not been to any prominent western capital save for the international crimes court city of The Hague, Geneva (UN offices) and Israel. Apart from his crimes against humanity case, the Deputy President has failed to build international networks due to the blockades put on him as a result of allegations of graft.