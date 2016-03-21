Kenya Today

PERSON OF INTEREST: DP Ruto’s wife denied USA Visa

Deputy President WIlliam Ruto’s wife Rachel is reported to have been denied entry to the US following allegations that her table banking initiative squandered donor funds.

For sometime now, the initiative has been low key giving prominence to Mrs Uhuru’s Beyond Zero initiative. Sources told Kenya Today the Mrs Ruto was to accompany the First Lady who is currently in the US but couldn’t get her VISA through.

“It is alleged she didn’t properly account for funds she received from a women’s group from the US…this may have contributed to her being denied VISA, if it is true she actually was denied one,” said the source.

There are allegations that the Deputy President himself is in a list of prominent Kenyans whom the US has slapped with a VISA bans following the US’s new policy on corruption. The US declined to publish the names.

Since taking power in 2013, Ruto has not been to any prominent western capital save for the international crimes court city of The Hague, Geneva (UN offices) and Israel. Apart from his crimes against humanity case, the Deputy President has failed to build international networks due to the blockades put on him as a result of allegations of graft.

    • hahaha and am hearing he will vie for presidential seat does it mean there will b no aids since he is not needed in those prominent countries wololo ikiwa watu wa nje wanamjudge hivo n we Kenyans bado tunaamunga mkono people we have to open our eyes n see

  10. Why do you aske people to stop corruption. Ruto! you are really corrupt. Ata bibi yako pia. Please just take anything you want in this country we can’t stop you. You are just an animal you can’t fit the heart of moral human being

  16. Long live The ICC I hope and think William Ruto is reading and hearing this story/aka News!
    I think and believe Long live The ICC I hope and think William Ruto is reading and hearing this story/aka News!
    I think and believe william Ruto will be found guilty too! Ruto will be found guilty too!

  21. Humans are naturally political, animals. As for ruto’s family, they can as well get a visa to hell n rot there, n once they arrive there, let them say hi to their friend satan

  23. I seriously sympathize with Rachel she should come out clearly in this she is a good lady..but Our VP is spoiling his name by getting his hands in every open jar of hiney.

    Kenyans aren’t fools and we’re taking notes on how deep in the alleys your behaviour is taking us..you are corrupt!

  26. The gover has given 100 million to ruto for travelling around the country wakati mahospitali hazina madawa.Wapi pesa za elnino 15 billion? wapi Eurobond? kwa nini aliiba kura kericho?Mwenye kuweka kura jubilee 2017 ni slave jameni.

  34. Ati don’t attack my family?? Ruto you are corrupt,You have looted kenyans enough.i.e, Karen school grab,Old mzee from rift valley land,NYS your bro & aid farouk kibet featured,Now your wife has been burnt to travel to US coz of corruption.All jubilee is doing is to appoint old men.Shame on you.

  38. Tz and Ug are taking course, what used to be a power house simply become international laughing stock just because of corruption. Can you leaders just sit down and say it is enough, can you ask yourselves what will our sons eat in future if we eat everything now? May be you want it Mugabe way as long as I have enough I don’t care about the rest. You should know that its bleeding in every single concerned Kenyan.

  42. It will be very okey if all counties wapitishe bill kuwa all corrupt fellow asifike county nyinyine juu hii ni too much.
    Ndio maana alinyamaza kuongea shame on them watu wakutenga.

  43. Let’s hold country wide prayer rallies for our brother ruto & help exorcise this demon that is tarnishing his good name.
    the man is born again and was head of CU in high school n campus. he delivered powerful sermons in AIC church in his heyday thus capturing the attention of then president.
    His star has been rising ever since.
    tumuombee ama.?

    kutenga so kuiba.

  46. Ninani hajui ruto ni mwizi bigy na bagy, he is behind all the corruption in kenya and you keep on singing ruto ruto ruto, kaeni hapo hapo hadi awaibie matako yenu na mikundu ndio mjue yeye ni hodari

  50. I think she should come clean and be accountable for that fund..sorry to say, or should it be the ones Dp is mongering with everywhere in the name if harambee contributions..

  52. I thank God for the great courage and humility he have given the family of our Dp to stand strong and serve the people of this nation regardless of all sorts of words you used to tarnish his family and him they will still shine,take heart my mentor and know that kelele ya chura haimzuii ngombe kunywa maji,God bless you Dp and your family

  55. Bring all that u stole and I will bless u, change your name,, I will bless your family and your Nation, you will be called a father of the Nation and your generation will be blessed, prospher n rule Nation’s says the Lord.

