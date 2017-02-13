BREAKING Video: NYS Officers CAUGHT RED HANDED With BVR Kits Registering Voters Illegally



Raila Odinga revelations that NYS officers are involved in illegal registration of voters as now been confirmed. An NYS Officer admits registering thousands of people!

NYS Perssonell admits through Jubilee elected MCA in Nairobi identified as Hon Kamau ordered him to register under-age students and other persons as IEBC voters at karura forest and PCEA Church Runda using 4 BVR machines

The MCA is working closely with NYS Deputy Director Captain Sam Michuki

– Residents of the Runda estate have rounded up men in NYS uniform allegedly registering people on BVR kits that belong to the IEBC

– They were taken to the Gigiri police station awaiting the probe on how they came into the possession of the kits

– There have been allegations that the government was using its agencies to illegally register voters in favour of Jubilee

Residents of Runda rounded up a gang of youth dressed in NYS uniform who were caught registering voters with kits belonging to the IEBC on Monday, February 13.