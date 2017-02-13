BREAKING Video: NYS Officers CAUGHT RED HANDED With BVR Kits Registering Voters Illegally

Raila Odinga revelations that NYS officers are involved in illegal registration of voters as now been confirmed. An NYS Officer admits registering thousands of people!
NYS Perssonell admits through Jubilee elected MCA in Nairobi identified as Hon Kamau ordered him to register under-age students and other persons as IEBC voters at karura forest and PCEA Church Runda using 4 BVR machines
The MCA is working closely with NYS Deputy Director Captain Sam Michuki
– Residents of the Runda estate have rounded up men in NYS uniform allegedly registering people on BVR kits that belong to the IEBC
– They were taken to the Gigiri police station awaiting the probe on how they came into the possession of the kits
– There have been allegations that the government was using its agencies to illegally register voters in favour of Jubilee
Residents of Runda rounded up a gang of youth dressed in NYS uniform who were caught registering voters with kits belonging to the IEBC on Monday, February 13.
Comments
KENYAN EL-CHAPO says
RAIAL WAS RIGHT ALL ALONG…NYS NICS WHO SI NEXT??KDF AND POLICE???
Anonymous says
MWZI NI WA KUKU NA MAYAI. Lakini akibeba PESA KWA GUNIA AU AKIHIBA KURA ANAGEUKA KUWA MALAIKA
damaris says
wantafuta tyranny of numbers lakini this tyme hamutoboi kumpavu.
Adhiambo says
all these must be corrected. IEBC must let Kenyans know whether BVR kits are in the hands of every tom dick and hurry to do what they please with them. Kwani hii. registration ni kalongolongo or are we now supposed to comb all our forests looking for thieves
RICHARD ARAP says
Never in our living time in the world blame mwananchi the leaders are the enemies of our nation .Just start from 2007/2008 kibaki lost and refused to accept.The wars in Africa are caused by leaders, now if uhuru is not clever which most people have confirm he is not let him steal then we go to the dogs again. Why doctor registration to enable you to steal if you feel really you have done good things to Kenyans? He is now busy commissioning police anti riot cars for what? He should use the billions used to buy those cars to increase police salary!!!!!!!!!!!!.All nations in Africa ravaged by civil war had enough police and army but what happened? Those stupid dictators were not able to stop fights in their countries nchi zao ziliisha kwa ujinga kama yale yanakuja pole pole kupitia mikono ya uhuruto.Please be vigilant the nation might go to the hyenas soon vote them out.
Anonymous says
They want to tell Kenyans that the oath people have given bath as rats, which is not true.
The truth of the matter is that they are tabula-rasa in terms of leadership; their leadership is looting and indebting the citizen of Kenyans.
People power is to all Kenyans to BOYCOT and thing from the oath people and let them operate on their own.
What do it profit the nation for the top post, when all you do is to enjoy citizen misery. Are they any different from the devil himself?
Being rich does not mean one has brain actually it’s the opposite. Even in the bible they are referred to the ‘Rich fool”.
Kenya has a world shortage of leadership and come 8th August 2017. I will not be voting for the garbage on both side of the divide. But, if Nasa will have Mudavadi and Rutto then I will vote, the rest remain irrelevant to the course of Kenya.
Steve O says
And someone has the guts to say NYS was recruiting youths to work on on their contracts and had nothing to do with voter registration. Seem like BVR kits are now all over and anyone can launch a registration exercise with them. WHAT A COINCIDENCE!!!
kimelok francis ole says
this one sounds ridiculous. this is a clear indication that the uhuruto administration have sensed defeat, and they have lost the trust that Kenyans once bestowed on them. the almighty god will help .the nation this time round by mercilessly sending of this thieves
wamalwa says
Time is coming that we test their stools to confirm if they acquired ile nyama kialali ama walibora ya maskini akapakia kwa mate tu.
Aiko Mbarack says
Aiko Mbarack
Its a pity to the political science fraternity and Kenya’s intelligentsia how bias his analysis of the Kenyan political situation and NASA in particular.Pity more the students presenting your case-study -just hallow.NASA is NOT Mudavadi and Raila. Its your wish Kalonzo bolts,he is NOT and if he dares warnings are all over in WIPER.
Mt Kenya Vote could be intact but NOT the Kalenjin one, which is steadily headed to NASA in Droves.The Kamba vote,the Muslim and Mombasa vote,Nairobi,Kisii,the Maa just to tell you Jubilee is going home by 7 Pm on 8/8/2017.Do the math and keep that date.
Kalozo bolted in 2007 because Mt KENYA sponsored the rebellion.He has learnt his lessons so is Mudavadi.
Constitutionally,Jubilee can not achieve the threshold of 25 counties,they did so 2013 with support of Hassan at the IEBC then.Reforms initiated by CORD sealed all that and take a look at what happened in Eastleigh the other day with BVR. Kenyans are vigilant on thieves and believe you me those who handled stolen money from NYS are staring at Kamiti in the last quarter of 2017. Consulting house will be no more and MT Kenya will be a square peg in a round hole called Kenya because of a deliberate bad choice just like 2005.As usual you will advise them tp blame Raila on 41 against 3,The Makonde included.
Makwere and Ongeri have just joined NASA. Welcome to BOMAS DRAFT Mr Ngunyi !!!!!
toni says
Its a pity that the IEBC is taking Kenya for a ride when it should be at the forefront of providing precise explanations about these happenings. Its rather we elect a bad leader but in a fair, transparent, credible and verifiable manner
austine from utawala says
we are tired of this jublilee government full of watu was kuchuna chai na wezi kikuyus , bure kabisa ..