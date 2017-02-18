”I Did Not Kill My Political Competitors in Baringo Hon Pepe and MCA Cheretei”- Uhuru’s man Hon Kamama says



Tiaty MP Asman Kamama has denied claims that he was linked to the murder of MCA Kibet Cheretei and a Jubilee MP hopeful Pepe Kitambaa.

Cheretei and Kitambaa were shot dead on Saturday at a bar in Marigat town under unclear circumstances.

Kamama, also chairman of the National Assembly Security Committee, said was he had no hand in the cold blood murder of the two politicians.

He appealed to anyone with information on the killings to present the same to any police station to help in the ongoing investigations.

The legislator told the press in Mombasa that it was unfair for people to peddle lies linking him to the assassination of Cheretei and Kitambaa.

“I am above that. I cannot kill anyone. I believe in fighting at the ballot and not through assassination. The act could be political and police should step up their probe,” he said.

Kamama said: “Peddling lies through rumor-mongering and scapegoating will not help. Let anyone who have evidence take it to any police station,”

He said that among those who were attacked were his close friends, therefore he would not have plotted such an evil against them.

“These were leaders who were just enjoying their drink. Maybe, it is their positions in the society that provoked the attacks,” he said.

Police said Cheretei and Pepe were shot at close range