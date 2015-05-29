Nigerians badly MOCK President Uhuru, some call him ”stupid man”…LOLEST!!!

Nigerians wondered loudly what 84 Kenyans were going to do in their country.
Below are some of the comments from Nigerians:
â€“ ROYAL PRIESTHOOD May 28,2015 at 7:44 PM
This is y Africans stil remain undeveloped, and never going forward. Hw on earth or wht r u doing wit 84man delegations just for one day event. Wht a shame.
â€“ Maxwell Akalonu May 28, 2015 at 10:10 PM
Abeg wahs he doing with such gigantic crowd of aidsâ€¦hmmmâ€¦
â€“ Anichebe May 28, 2015 at 4:49PM
African leaders will always behave primitive. What the hell does 84 delegates need to do at the inaugural ceremony? All receiving daily estacodes at the expense of their tax payers. Shame!!!
â€“ EDDY May 28, 2015 at 4:51 PM
Mad manâ€¦una wan come infect our president ni abi why 84 people?
â€“ Ada May 28, 2015 at 7:29 PM
hahahaâ€¦â€¦..buga buga + HUNGER. i like â€œwho will feed them allâ€ Sha it is a flimsy excuse for not coming. His rep should not come a beg.
â€“ MY TURN May 28, 2015 at 7:01 PM
Nuisance only you 84 people. Na your papa dem wan inaugurate? i taya for African presidentsâ€¦Not
leaders at all
â€“ Davidoâ€™s driver May 28, 2015 at 4:56PM
See how is wanted to waste tax payers money.
-Kunta May 28, 2015 at 5:53 PM
Kenyenta! 84 delegates?..dats too small na..y u no park dey whole kenya comeâ€¦stupid man!
â€“ Imoh Sandra May 28, 2015 at 5:19PM
His crazy,what does he need 84 entourage for?is he going for war?
â€“ Nnenne George May 28, 2015 at 4:56PM
There president look young and handsome..ï¿½ï¿½
â€“ Jojo Urenna May 28, 2015 at 4:59PM
Dem dey mad ? Are they relocating?
â€“ Engr. Daniel May 28, 2015 at 4:43PM
We donâ€™t need all the crowd too.
â€“ Babatunde, May 28, 2015 at 4:49PM
He should have have come along with the whole of Kenyans?
â€“ Lex Udo May 28, 2015 at 5:55 PM
>Lol, i always thought naija had the biggest and baddest entourage hahah, Kenya bad be dat.
Comments
Anonymous says
Like seriously! Musg he go with whole those kenyans? Wat for! TOFIAKWA!!!
Super Blogger says
Dem guy go wid whole village nah ooh home heard jiggers full haaaaa
Pretty Sheiz shikunzi says
Hahahaha you are all mad…….abi this our president you talking about……
victor seda says
I have never seen such dispointed president like Mr Uhuru
jagode says
when demons are in power!
humphrey wytt says
Another wonder of the world.
i said says
lol mr presiden you are serious
Sankara T. says
The oga on top from Kenya wanted to show how absolute power corrupt!!!!
mich says
dude don’t insult my president
Raila odinga says
hahahahaha…. heri uwe mgonjwa kuliko kuwa mjinga
Sage says
Hahaha! Ne dae that was people half a village in Gatundu!!
Liech Tije Tek says
Na wau. Nigerians make me laugh big big oh
william george owade says
tyranny of fools,using public money,
Nyangau says
Halo Sasha
capitano says
Kenya today, just like Muthama we understand you!!! “masomo kidogo!”
Chris says
@capitano,this came from Naija!!!!!
mbai nyadimo says
This is what you call digital !!!! Shame.
Solomon Ambuku says
Akha, abeg why now, Naija men go abuse Uhuru ooooo, even octagerian Zimbabwe’s Mugabe? Chineeke!
Solomon Ambuku says
Our backsides are now exposed and have become continent’s laughing stock. Abomination!
undu says
na we fart a dem oo. aa smell fuufuu!
mtu wa ushuru says
kwani ni world cup mnaenda ama compe ya shada na shisha
sultan tim says
is it a compe ya ujinga inaenda kufanyika huko
Anonymous says
Its an open secret every African knows Uhuru Kenyatta is an idiot bangi smoking president. Kenya is a laughing stock in Africa.
chichemi kitu says
n stl theyl say ‘axept n mov on’. jst a bunch of thievs.
Kenyan Timmy says
Uhunye was wrong but Nigeria shut up.. Shut up and go learn English. We are OK with our tax being spend. Abu is a dictator.. See what will happen
Anonymous says
Spent not spend
Anonymous says
Ahahaaa!
Anonymous says
Spend is correct.continous tense you idiot
oga says
after using “being” then the verb must be in the past tense.
Shaniquasteelle says
Agreed with Oga on the use of the word ‘being’ followed by ‘spend’ …not permissible at all! The correct tense version is ‘spent’. Well done Oga!
Prof Bamba says
ok.. Spended
Bollocks says
Ogas de fools n cons they publish list full of Chinedus to hijack the trip. Mschew
JAKOLAL says
Ogah,that is an abomination oonh,no normal president can do that!
Wicky says
Ogah on top shld use dat money to settle IDPs Ooooooh…hahaha
max swaleh says
i thougt nigerians are wise,so they fools like s.africans?
Anonymous says
Im even shocked …nigerians are such an ass hole shame on them .there English. ….God have mercy.
chinedu says
are they going for war
Ogy says
Kenya to Nigeria entourage migration…the tenth wonder of the world
Yondo says
Weitin be this,does it concern u?
chief ike igwe says
uhuru must go wth enuf security to this country of thieves,witchcraft,conmen,doomed pastors,boko haram,cyber crime n evry evil act
Wa Judith says
Laptop money??? Is still maize a torn issue in North Rift? 2017 please come faster. Am jobless thank you.
Rodgers Odoyo says
hahaha then whose vote do u have for 2017? i agree with u
Anonymous says
Bloody nigerians dont own A cattle ranch like uhuru. Gaddamit. Brookside ranch has the CEO – cow infront leading the heard. That consists of 85. Cows..
wycliffe magozi says
Nigeria is awar torn country by Bokoharam pr Uhuru would rather chose mighty soldiers from central instead of an 84 man delegates who will waste our taxpayers money ..Again its opposition ..Buheri who won Not ruling party Goodluck whom uhuru had supported,
mrass says
Indeed it’s a trany of fools chewing taxpayers sweat….. 84….Ngai fafa
Shaniquasteelle says
You bet!
big G says
bure kabisa
Tax payer says
Self explanatory. No comment. I will continue paying my taxes dutefully.
Rodgers Odoyo says
As long as the president is misled let him expect more. over 20M was going to be wasted just for a foolish occasion. oooh poor taxpayers
Collins says
Mad man Mad man , truly this man is Mad .he really Need help. He only know how to Steal. Starting from votes to our tax paye Money . His days are numbered . Good-luck is a good example for him. Mad man indeed .
Collins says
If you look at His puctures he doesnt Look like a correct man ( thief ) .time is really catching up with him . Kenyans are really tired with this Mad man . Stupid man indeed .
Justus Atuti. says
This is how stupid Uhuru Kenyatta is……the whole world knows his stupidity
Justus Atuti. says
Nigerians, thank you for seeing what Kikuyus can’t see, can’t hear
Anonymous says
Gaddamit u hog..tribalism itakuua msee
bronze says
nothing, strange prezo was cheated by the devil to choose 84 instead of 48. Ulixa musalia. Led by the devil u xpect wat? Wastage n blood thus corruption & death. He was nthroned by the devil. Xpect no good fellow citizens
Anonymous says
this guy is much cleaver think he did that on purposr knowing that we will stop him to go …he just dint want to go so picked big number to be opposed
nalipanga ushuru says
this guy is much cleaver think he did that on purposr knowing that we will stop him to go …he just dint want to go so picked big number to be opposed
Okatch says
de fool no go use public money to feed himself with all the people from Gatundu den which is infested with jiggers ….i beg ibeg he no go be welcome and allowed in nigeria soil
anonymous says
Are there no schools in Nigeria.??Daaaamn,these people have rotten English.
Anonymous says
what’s wrong with that?your big population has made you mean to accommodate.
FIRGIJO says
THE JERK DON’T GOT NO LUV OR SYPPORT HERE SO HE SUMMONED HIS CLAN FOR SELF GRATIFICATION
tintin says
Oga!!!! thanks for seeing what my brothers from central CANNOT and WILL NEVER see.atleast we got the message from a neutral side.
deleted says
Tell that to the birds …r u retarded?
a.j says
African leadership is always built around tyrants. That’s no surprise. & nothing i will b proud of.
the surprise however is that am seeing very poor language from Nigeria. unless am mistaking that language for ‘near english’
kayole_dude says
This whole issue is a pointer to the kind of corruption and foolishness in the Kenyan Government today. It is obvious and we don’t need Nigerians to tell us. This is just one of the many stupid things that happened and the public got to know. Many other such things must be happening, even worse. These things are happening because far too many of us have lost the ability to think clearly, and will not see any wrong in what is going on as long as the government is headed by a person from a certain region.
ogechie ken says
Thank dem Nigerian for realizin this
Anonymous says
Stupid amina abdala
mmasi wa mwanje says
you have a right to your opinion!
deleted says
I thought the shitmen were more OGAnised u even flirting with your overpopulated lagos..style up and do your okada business quietly we don need ua frustrations outta here..gaddamit!!!
magdalene says
leave that man alone n mind ur own business
agu the sayer says
stupidity is bad for health, drink milk and vote wisely……..
Jason says
