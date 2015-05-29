Nigerians badly MOCK President Uhuru, some call him ”stupid man”…LOLEST!!!

Nigerians wondered loudly what 84 Kenyans were going to do in their country.

Below are some of the comments from Nigerians:

â€“ ROYAL PRIESTHOOD May 28,2015 at 7:44 PM

This is y Africans stil remain undeveloped, and never going forward. Hw on earth or wht r u doing wit 84man delegations just for one day event. Wht a shame.

â€“ Maxwell Akalonu May 28, 2015 at 10:10 PM

Abeg wahs he doing with such gigantic crowd of aidsâ€¦hmmmâ€¦

â€“ Anichebe May 28, 2015 at 4:49PM

African leaders will always behave primitive. What the hell does 84 delegates need to do at the inaugural ceremony? All receiving daily estacodes at the expense of their tax payers. Shame!!!

â€“ EDDY May 28, 2015 at 4:51 PM

Mad manâ€¦una wan come infect our president ni abi why 84 people?

â€“ Ada May 28, 2015 at 7:29 PM

hahahaâ€¦â€¦..buga buga + HUNGER. i like â€œwho will feed them allâ€ Sha it is a flimsy excuse for not coming. His rep should not come a beg.

â€“ MY TURN May 28, 2015 at 7:01 PM

Nuisance only you 84 people. Na your papa dem wan inaugurate? i taya for African presidentsâ€¦Not

leaders at all

â€“ Davidoâ€™s driver May 28, 2015 at 4:56PM

See how is wanted to waste tax payers money.

-Kunta May 28, 2015 at 5:53 PM

Kenyenta! 84 delegates?..dats too small na..y u no park dey whole kenya comeâ€¦stupid man!

â€“ Maxwell Akalonu May 28, 2015 at 10:10 PM

Abeg wahs he doing with such a gigantic crowd of aids sufferers â€¦hmmmâ€¦



â€“ Imoh Sandra May 28, 2015 at 5:19PM

His crazy,what does he need 84 entourage for?is he going for war?

â€“ Nnenne George May 28, 2015 at 4:56PM

There president look young and handsome..ï¿½ï¿½

â€“ Jojo Urenna May 28, 2015 at 4:59PM

Dem dey mad ? Are they relocating?

â€“ Engr. Daniel May 28, 2015 at 4:43PM

We donâ€™t need all the crowd too.

â€“ Babatunde, May 28, 2015 at 4:49PM

He should have have come along with the whole of Kenyans?

â€“ Lex Udo May 28, 2015 at 5:55 PM

>Lol, i always thought naija had the biggest and baddest entourage hahah, Kenya bad be dat.