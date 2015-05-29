Kenya Today

Nigerians badly MOCK President Uhuru, some call him ”stupid man”…LOLEST!!!

Nigerians wondered loudly what 84 Kenyans were going to do in their country.

Below are some of the comments from Nigerians:

â€“ ROYAL PRIESTHOOD May 28,2015 at 7:44 PM

This is y Africans stil remain undeveloped, and never going forward. Hw on earth or wht r u doing wit 84man delegations just for one day event. Wht a shame.

â€“ Maxwell Akalonu May 28, 2015 at 10:10 PM

Abeg wahs he doing with such gigantic crowd of aidsâ€¦hmmmâ€¦

â€“ Anichebe May 28, 2015 at 4:49PM

African leaders will always behave primitive. What the hell does 84 delegates need to do at the inaugural ceremony? All receiving daily estacodes at the expense of their tax payers. Shame!!!

â€“ EDDY May 28, 2015 at 4:51 PM

Mad manâ€¦una wan come infect our president ni abi why 84 people?

â€“ Ada May 28, 2015 at 7:29 PM

hahahaâ€¦â€¦..buga buga + HUNGER. i like â€œwho will feed them allâ€ Sha it is a flimsy excuse for not coming. His rep should not come a beg.

â€“ MY TURN May 28, 2015 at 7:01 PM

Nuisance only you 84 people. Na your papa dem wan inaugurate? i taya for African presidentsâ€¦Not
leaders at all

â€“ Davidoâ€™s driver May 28, 2015 at 4:56PM

See how is wanted to waste tax payers money.

-Kunta May 28, 2015 at 5:53 PM

Kenyenta! 84 delegates?..dats too small na..y u no park dey whole kenya comeâ€¦stupid man!

â€“ Maxwell Akalonu May 28, 2015 at 10:10 PM

Abeg wahs he doing with such a gigantic crowd of aids sufferers â€¦hmmmâ€¦


â€“ Imoh Sandra May 28, 2015 at 5:19PM

His crazy,what does he need 84 entourage for?is he going for war?

â€“ Nnenne George May 28, 2015 at 4:56PM

There president look young and handsome..ï¿½ï¿½

â€“ Jojo Urenna May 28, 2015 at 4:59PM

Dem dey mad ? Are they relocating?

â€“ Engr. Daniel May 28, 2015 at 4:43PM

We donâ€™t need all the crowd too.

â€“ Babatunde, May 28, 2015 at 4:49PM

He should have have come along with the whole of Kenyans?

â€“ Lex Udo May 28, 2015 at 5:55 PM

>Lol, i always thought naija had the biggest and baddest entourage hahah, Kenya bad be dat.

  21. Uhunye was wrong but Nigeria shut up.. Shut up and go learn English. We are OK with our tax being spend. Abu is a dictator.. See what will happen

  31. Bloody nigerians dont own A cattle ranch like uhuru. Gaddamit. Brookside ranch has the CEO – cow infront leading the heard. That consists of 85. Cows..

  32. Nigeria is awar torn country by Bokoharam pr Uhuru would rather chose mighty soldiers from central instead of an 84 man delegates who will waste our taxpayers money ..Again its opposition ..Buheri who won Not ruling party Goodluck whom uhuru had supported,

  37. Mad man Mad man , truly this man is Mad .he really Need help. He only know how to Steal. Starting from votes to our tax paye Money . His days are numbered . Good-luck is a good example for him. Mad man indeed .

  38. If you look at His puctures he doesnt Look like a correct man ( thief ) .time is really catching up with him . Kenyans are really tired with this Mad man . Stupid man indeed .

  41. nothing, strange prezo was cheated by the devil to choose 84 instead of 48. Ulixa musalia. Led by the devil u xpect wat? Wastage n blood thus corruption & death. He was nthroned by the devil. Xpect no good fellow citizens

  43. this guy is much cleaver think he did that on purposr knowing that we will stop him to go …he just dint want to go so picked big number to be opposed

  44. de fool no go use public money to feed himself with all the people from Gatundu den which is infested with jiggers ….i beg ibeg he no go be welcome and allowed in nigeria soil

  49. African leadership is always built around tyrants. That’s no surprise. & nothing i will b proud of.
    the surprise however is that am seeing very poor language from Nigeria. unless am mistaking that language for ‘near english’

  50. This whole issue is a pointer to the kind of corruption and foolishness in the Kenyan Government today. It is obvious and we don’t need Nigerians to tell us. This is just one of the many stupid things that happened and the public got to know. Many other such things must be happening, even worse. These things are happening because far too many of us have lost the ability to think clearly, and will not see any wrong in what is going on as long as the government is headed by a person from a certain region.

  53. I thought the shitmen were more OGAnised u even flirting with your overpopulated lagos..style up and do your okada business quietly we don need ua frustrations outta here..gaddamit!!!

