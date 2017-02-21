News BREAKING: NGO Coordination Board DEREGISTERS Evans Kidero Foundation, CBK to FREEZE Assets till Audit is Concluded Share









EVANS Kidero Foundation deregistered; NGO Co-ordination Board boss Mahamed asks CBK to preserve assets until audit done.





In December 2016, the Star Newspaper reported that the NGO coordination board has suspended the entire board of Evans Kidero Foundation following claims that it receives monies into its bank account from suspicious sources.

Fazul Mahamed, executive director of the NGO board, wrote to the foundation’s management to provide it, within two weeks, with audited bank accounts and returns for the past four years.

The NGO regulator says the foundation last filed annual returns in 2013, further noting that the entity should be probed for deviating from its objectives.

“The board has also noted that the Foundation opened and operates illegal bank accounts with the Family Bank,” the letter signed by Fazul reads in part.

“Failure by the Foundation to submit annual financial returns…is a clear contravention of the NGOs Act 1990, its attendant regulation of 1992 and the terms and conditions of registration,” the letter seen by the Star states.

“In view of the foregoing, the board finds that there is sufficient cause to warrant further investigations into the affairs of the Evans Kidero Foundation to ascertain the level of criminal culpability or otherwise of the directors/members of the organisation with respect to their fiduciary responsibility to their beneficiaries and the people of Kenya,” the December 13 letter reads.

The Evans Kidero Foundation was registered in October 2012.

Fazul also asked the Central Bank of Kenya, Kenya Bankers Association and Family Bank to freeze the Foundation’s accounts until the board clears it of the issues under probe.

