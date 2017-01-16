New evidence Link CS Amina Mohammed to Massive Graft week to AU vote

This article was first published on The Kenyan Weekly Newspaper in Print.

A damning dossier against Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has emerged–– two weeks before she faces a historic African Union vote –– in what may put roadblocks in her path to the continents top job

The petition filed in the National Assembly in December alleges massive financial impropriety by the CS, putting her ministry in the spot, amid claims that she sided with Somalia in the Kenyan boundary dispute with the war-tone Somalia.

In fact, the petition alleges that President Uhuru Kenyatta could secretly be edging out Amina in fear of out rightly kicking her out and losing the critical Somali vote.

According to the dossier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has numerously hired private jets at exaggerated prices from 748 Air Services Ltd, a firm owned by Amina’s brother Ahmed Rashid Jibril.

“Since 2013, the ministry has procured private jets for use by the CS more frequently than usual through single sourcing…The company which is based at JKIA is owned by its founder Mr.Ahmed Rashid Jibril, a brother of CS Amina Mohamed,” the voluminous petition reads in part.

The petitioner claims it’s possible the jets recently chartered for Deputy President William Ruto for Amina’s pan-African campaign could have been procured from the same firm.

Top Jubilee leaders including cabinet ministers have been flying across the continent, marketing Amina’s bid for AU chair for the elections scheduled for January 31, 2017.

The dossier was sent to the National Assembly’s Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, recommending a probe on the CS.

However, Parliament is on recess and will only resume in February.

The petition, reportedly drafted by top civil servants, claims that massive corruption marred two international conferences that Jubilee has often dangled to demonstrate the international community’s confidence in Kenya.

According to the petition, the World Trade Organisation and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development were dogged by uncontrolled and irregular expenditure.

WTO took place in December 2015 while UNCTAD took place in June last year.

“The ministry under Amb. Amina took advantage of the events to indulge government in fraudulent procurement practices. As a result of the malpractices the real economic value Kenya should have gained from hosting the conference was inevitably reduced,” the petition claims.

Amina, a smooth operator whom the Kenyan media has often described as one of Uhuru’s most “successful” ministers had claimed that UNCTAD alone injected sh6 billion into the country’s economy.

The petition also lifts the lid on what could be a multi-million racket in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It alleges irregular procurement of limousines and high end cars, mainly used by visiting VIPs that are allegedly procured at exorbitant rates.