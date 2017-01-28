BREAKING: Mombasa Deputy Governor Mrs Katana Commits Political Suicide, DEFECTS to Jubilee

Mombasa Deputy Governor Mrs Hazel Katana defects to Jubilee, fulfilling a long held dream to tour oblivion in early 2017.
Hazel launched her bid for Mombasa Senator to be sponsored by Jubilee
Director of communication, Mombasa county Richard Chacha said her defection to Jubilee was a relief to the party.
“We are not interested in sideshows. We are focused on winning the August 8th elections both in the county and national level,” Chacha told this writer..A group of Jubilee women leaders from different parts of the country including Senators and MPs welcomed her to Jubilee at At Lohar Hall, Mombasa.
Other Jubilee leaders who had accompanied Hazel were; Nominated Senator Mshenga Mvita, Kwale woman representative Zainab Chidzuga, Nominated Senator Emma Mbura, Nominated MP Sonia Birdi, Jubilee politician Suleiman Shah balls wife Rahma, among others.
Ajelina chonu says
She has been a bitch selling hersef to saidi-arabs as classic escort -prostitute & flower-girl.
Anonymous says
if Joho can’t keep the deputy governor, it’s a clear indication odm has no agenda.
Njarozady Mali says
Jubilee has offered NYS and EURO-BOND a gain to fool Kenyans that they are gaining Mombasa……………..Sick lady, can’t read the sign of tsunami comming!
AJOS JAVATICAN says
WALEVI MWAWAONA, AMEONDOKA NA NINI?
David Ratemo says
She knows she cant win. Her target is to be nominated atleast to the county assembly on a jubilee ticket
SAMUEL GATHERU says
SILLY HEADLINE
Musa says
Exodus in the coast, tuwacha pharao headed for cannan.
bosco says
stand firm joho elewa tu weakness of ur mums
Ajelina chonu says
op says
Which suicide has she committed unless unless you are an Idiot and producer of smegma.