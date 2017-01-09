Luo Nyanza aspirants cautious as ODM application window closes

A number of Luo Nyanza aspirants were yet to submit their application forms for various seats as ODM application period comes to a close tomorrow.

In Luo Nyanza, ODM’s core support base; missing the Orange Party’s ticket is like kissing goodbye to your coveted seat. In recent times, however, some aspirants who have participated in ODM nominations and cheated of their victory have picked other parties and won the seats.

Such victories are the exception, rather than the rule.

The Orange Party had opened application early November to December but the exercise was extended till Jan 10 (tomorrow) to cater for the festivities.

The ODM NEB has not indicated the deadline will be extended.

The ODM remains the most popular in Luo Nyanza but fears over bungled nominations and “special candidates” have led to some aspirants secretly opting for other parties even as they profess their support for ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Some, Like Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch who had indicated decamping from Ford Kenya to ODM is said to have decided not to rejoin the Orange Party.

The hardest sell are the so called “ODM rebels”, a clique of MPs who are alleged to eat with Jubilee at night and in darkness.

Of this group Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura (pictured) and Karachuonyo MP James Rege are yet to submit their papers.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi has however dismissed the fears of citing potential ODM nominations fiasco, saying the party has created a level playing field for all candidates.

“I can tell you that despite the position I hold in the party, I cannot say that my nomination is guaranteed. I have to work just like any other aspirant and this is the reason I have been camping on the ground,” Mbadi told The Star.