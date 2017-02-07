HERE is LIST of JOURNALISTS SACKED by Star Newspaper; Oruko, Mwere among BIG BALLS axed

First casualties of the ruthless purge at Lions Place (Headquarter of Radio Africa Group) includes household names in the media industry.
While many of those fired are lightweights, a few names stick out.
Ibrahim Oruko, Sam Kiplagat, Crispinus Wekesa and David Mwere are among the unfortunate lot sent to the drought-stricken jobless corner.
The job cuts come at a time a new report has revealed Kenya leads in East Africa in the number of jobless youths and percentage of productive population unemployed.
Others are Jacob Ngetich, Henry Wanyama and Agatha Ngotho.
The Star has retrenched some 80 workers, mostly journalists and three office girls.
