A Letter to ‘My Friend’ Deputy President H E William Ruto

Dear sir,

By Maina Njoroge

Greetings Mr. deputy president. How are you doing lately? I know its been tough criss crossing Kenya urging Kenyans to Register in large numbers to shame yule jamaa Wa vitendawili come August this year. From Kisii to Mandera. From Bungoma to Kwale. Mheshimiwa, i cant even imagine how tiresome this has been to you especially with this mama abby noise spreading like bushfire in social media.

Mr deputy before i forget let me congratulate you on winning over ICC case. Sir, you invested wisely in your legal team and they delivered. Pongezi sana. Mr khan alisema na akatenda. Congratulations Mr deputy on successfully merging URP, TNA and others to form Jubilee party. Sasa mko pamoja kweli. Most importantly, Congratulations for holding the office of the deputy president of the republic of kenya for 5 years. We all know, Its been tough Especially with Jamaa Wa vitendawili as the MAIN opposition leader of the republic.

Sir, i beg to take you back in time, precisely 5 years ago. The date was 3rd of February 2013, during the launch of jubilee coalition. And this, is What you told us.

“Under the jubilee government, no Kenyan will die of hunger and drought. The price of Unga will be below kshs. 90.

We are committed to growing our economy by double digits, create 1 million jobs annually, create 24hr economy.

Doctors and healthcare workers will be properly paid, no woman will pay for maternity care, no Kenyan will travel abroad for medical treatment, our teachers will be paid, and our policemen will all live in better housings. Strikes end with Kibaki government na yule Jamaa Wa vitendawili. We will pay workers because They’re the backbone of our nation.

We sign a contract with Kenyan People to transform and secure prosperity for all Kenyans.

In five years we will come back to Kenyans to judge us on the basis of our performance and not vitendawili. There will be no politicians in jubilee government but Kenyans of integrity who will digitally transform Kenya. Sisi tunasema na kutenda ”

Sir, its February 2017. Just 5 months to the next general election. I beg to be corrected If am too Quick to judge your performance as a government. Its been 5 years. Isn’t it? Please sir, If you don’t mind answering these questions:

1. After 5 years of jubilee governance, Are there no kenyans dying of hunger and drought?

2. Is the price of Unga less than kshs 90?

3. Has our economy grown by double digits?

4. Has jubilee created 1 million JOBS annually?

5. Do we have a 24hr economy especially with increased cases of insecurity within and outside our borders?

6. Are our doctors and other healthcare workers properly paid?

7. Is there no woman paying FOR maternity care esp with no doctors in public hospitals and health centres for months now.

8. Are Kenyans not traveling abroad FOR medical treatment?

9. Are our teachers and lecturers paid and our policemen in better houses?

10. Sir, did Strikes end with the coalition government?

11. Are workers as the backbone of our nation well paid? Be honest sir, because labour day is fast approaching and Brother Atwoli is reading this too.

12. Has jubilee transformed and secured prosperity FOR all Kenyans? Mlisema, je mtenda?

13. Last but not least, are there no politicians in jubilee government.? is everyone in your team a person of integrity ? Did Madam Waiguru digitally transform Kenya? What happened to Ngilu and Kazungu kambi? Were they not politicians?

Mr. Deputy sir, i know You’re a busy man but please find time to answer these Few questions. Your friends will say am working for the opposition but Mr. Deputy Even Kenyans in your own backyard are eagerly waiting for your feedback. The VOTER REGISTRATION is ending on 14th of February and as IEBC embarks on the crucial audit of the VOTER REGISTER please Mr. Deputy president convince me and other Potential voters that You’re the Best candidate FOR deputy president 2017-2022 and probably the Best president come 2022.

Thank you sir. God bless our Motherland Kenya.

Yours

Potential Voter.