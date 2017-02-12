Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Top Leaders in CORD and Jubilee MOURN Kwale Senator Hon Boy Juma Boy

Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy has died while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. The Senator has been in the ICU for one week. He was suffering from High Blood Pressure.


