Top Leaders in CORD and Jubilee MOURN Kwale Senator Hon Boy Juma Boy

Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy has died while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. The Senator has been in the ICU for one week. He was suffering from High Blood Pressure.



Deeply saddened at the passing of my friend Senator Boy Juma Boy (Kwale County.) Full condolence message here: https://t.co/MMklsghkPx pic.twitter.com/7mO9c6vmXz — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) February 12, 2017 It is with profound sadness that we mourn of the demise of my brother and close friend the late Senator Boy Juma Boy. pic.twitter.com/A6bE458rY6 — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) February 12, 2017 I join fwllow Kenyans in mourning the passing on of Sen. Boy Juma Boy, a strong pillar in our party and a strong defender of the oppressed — Wycliffe Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) February 12, 2017

I have learnt with shock and sorrow the passing on of Sen Boy a great patriot and defender of the interests of the people of Kwale. RIP bro — Kithure Kindiki (@KithureKindiki) February 12, 2017

#RIPBoyJumaBoy In Boy I have lost a colleague and friend. Kwale has lost their Senator. Kenya has lost a leader and defender of the poor — Kithure Kindiki (@KithureKindiki) February 12, 2017

We condole with the family, friends, relatives and the people of the great County of Kwale for the loss of Sen. Boy Juma Boy #RIPBoyJumaBoy — ODM Party (@TheODMparty) February 12, 2017

KWALE Senator Boy Juma Boy is DEAD! My heartfelt condolences to his family en friends. Kaka, RIP… — Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 12, 2017

The late Senator Boy Juma Boy was a great leader and always in the forefront in the fight for the rights of his people. — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) February 12, 2017

A jovial man he was. A man full of humour and no time for hate. Sen. Boy Juma Boy leaves a rich legacy and big gap to fill #RIPBoyJumaBoy — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) February 12, 2017



