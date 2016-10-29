Land dispute in Migori governor aspirant Ochillo Ayacko family spirals out of control

A land dispute involving Migori gubernatorial aspirant Ochillo Ayacko is turning ugly as close family members now accuse him of engineering the grabbing of their family land.
The Ochillo’s are a big polygamous family.
His uncles are accusing him of de-inheriting them from a family inheritance, saying attempts to subdivide the land to reflect the wishes of the long deceased family patriarch is being frustrated by Ochillo.
“We risk being homeless in our own father’s land as our brother Mbogo pushed by his son Ochillo have taken up the whole family land and prevented us from farming by cutting down our crops and threatening to evict us,” Gabriel Odeny Ayacko, the aspirant’s uncle told the press in Awendo DO’s office.
The dispute has roped in Migori County government as frustrated family members have petitioned Gov. Okoth Obado to assist in resolving the matter.
This is despite the fact that Mr. Ochillo is a front-runner of the gubernatorial office who may seek to influence the eventual outcome of the land dispute, in the event that he wins next year.
“We know that our son Ochillo wants to vie for governor position next year, our appeal is not political as the land issue started long before he joined politics. His silence and being one of alleged beneficiaries of land in question is in bad faith,” Odeny said.
Attempts to get a comment from Ochillo were fruitless as his phone kept disconnecting.
An official from Migori County government told this writer the county’s department of lands is looking into the issue but remained non-committal whether Gov. Obado will personally get involved.
Obado and Ochillo are seen to be the front-runners in next year’s gubernatorial race, with stakes already high.
Comments
ben says
if thats afamily land what of public land if elected
Anonymous says
Ochilo wont succeed, charity begins at home ,you can’t expose your character trait yet your the aspirant that expect votes
Mzalendo2 says
Go to hell mr ochilo u hav lost a bacground
KOB Kennedy says
With Obado, Migori is in stable hands. Ochilo is a risk Migori shouldn’t think of. Was he not Ochilo who dared Rt. Hon. ODINGA that flags are the same, after Raila appointed him to NARC cabinet? He is bad for Migori, Bad for Raila and Bad for ODM..
Robert Alai. says
I thought only kikiyus steal land
John K'Oloo says
WHY ODOLA IS THE RIGHT MAN FOR MIGORI
As the country moves a notch higher on war on corruption, its important that all citizens of Migori county stand up and enough is enough.
MIGORI which received 10’s of billions of shillings annually cant clearly state where funds go. Instead we see all manner of buildings,cars, and flushy lifestyles with the ranks of the Obado and his close allies.
We must take the war on corruption to the county level
WE CANT PRETEND THAT UHURUTO ARE CORRUPT AND MUST GO HOME, YET leaving Obado in the office.
OBADO MUST GO HOME. AYAKO MUST GO HOME.
Migori County governor NEEDS Mr. PAUL ODOLA. A tried, tested and proven manager, administrator..
He is a former banker
A former Agricultural Economist at the Ministry Agriculture
A form MD, Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC)
A former CEO at a Nigerian Milk company
A former CEO at a Djibouti Milk company
A former CEO at SONY Sugar and,
Currently, the CEO at Spectra International in Kisumu.
He is clean, Not tainted, Well educated- both in Kenya and in the UK. NOT a single corruption stain on him.
I had a chance to listen to his vision and mission for the Migori. No doubt the best one.
Onyango J'Migori says
Oyako is a known murderer. Ma en janek. Ose nego ji mathoth e gweng. ma en jamaundu.
Obado en jakou. Jakuo malich. A land graber. Be ung’eyi ni Obado ose mayo kata Kanisa catholc lope gi manyeng. Uriri ose kata daro ji from ancestral homes.
Odola e dhano. E jatelo.
Yawa katiba omiyo thuolo makende mar loko thurwa ma kik watug godo.
kura kura kura kura kura.kwa Odola Odola Odola Odola Odola
mr cliophas says
obado jakuo okwalo lop kanise ka tholic amio odola kura nye an bang ochilo to aparo diriyo ndalo ochilo go dalmas negruok ne ngeny inegi ti iwiti etiang.
mr cliophas says
migori county catholic members waung uru odola lwedo ni kech ochilo jamaundu ok waduar negruok emigori
