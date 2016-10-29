Land dispute in Migori governor aspirant Ochillo Ayacko family spirals out of control

A land dispute involving Migori gubernatorial aspirant Ochillo Ayacko is turning ugly as close family members now accuse him of engineering the grabbing of their family land.

The Ochillo’s are a big polygamous family.

His uncles are accusing him of de-inheriting them from a family inheritance, saying attempts to subdivide the land to reflect the wishes of the long deceased family patriarch is being frustrated by Ochillo.

“We risk being homeless in our own father’s land as our brother Mbogo pushed by his son Ochillo have taken up the whole family land and prevented us from farming by cutting down our crops and threatening to evict us,” Gabriel Odeny Ayacko, the aspirant’s uncle told the press in Awendo DO’s office.

The dispute has roped in Migori County government as frustrated family members have petitioned Gov. Okoth Obado to assist in resolving the matter.

This is despite the fact that Mr. Ochillo is a front-runner of the gubernatorial office who may seek to influence the eventual outcome of the land dispute, in the event that he wins next year.

“We know that our son Ochillo wants to vie for governor position next year, our appeal is not political as the land issue started long before he joined politics. His silence and being one of alleged beneficiaries of land in question is in bad faith,” Odeny said.

Attempts to get a comment from Ochillo were fruitless as his phone kept disconnecting.

An official from Migori County government told this writer the county’s department of lands is looking into the issue but remained non-committal whether Gov. Obado will personally get involved.

Obado and Ochillo are seen to be the front-runners in next year’s gubernatorial race, with stakes already high.