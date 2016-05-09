By Chris Ker
KTN investigative journalists have hinted that Jacob Juma might have been abducted, tortured then killed elsewhere before his vehicle and body were moved to the Ng’ong Road scene which was then stage-managed to depict a drive by shooting incident. He died a painful heroic death. His killers can not sure investigate his assassination but there’ll definitely finally be justice
VIDEO: KTN’s Jicho Pevu REVEALS Jacob Juma was ABDUCTED, TORTURED and Killed before body was dumped in the Car at Lenana Road
By Chris Ker
Comments
Prof Bomba says
Rest my brother. Lets remember, we all die..then we stand before the Almighty God and answer about our lives. Uhuru nor Raila’s lives will not count, they will answer for themselves. it is your relationship with God today that will count. what will you say??
Anonymous says
Yes prof. God has the final say
Samora says
Prime suspect is William Ruto. This stinking corrupt and a devil incarcanate has the blood of many innocent people in his hands. Your stollen billions will not take you to heaven. Hell is waiting for you William Ruto.
Anonymous says
LEAVE ALONE GOD TO JUDGE, meanwhile, rest in peace Jacob Juma, God will save u.
Simiyu bungoma says
It was in the papers yesterday Nation, that jubilee is scheduled for western next week. It is too soon to go to western at this fragile moment when Jacob is still lying in the morgue. Even if it is a question of testing waters to see how stupid and coward luyhas are, i suggest it is a big joke taken too far. Let them keep their goodies for a while as we heal first. They are teargassing cord demonstrations in Nairobi, but here in western they will have to use the same teargas to escape.
Josephat Osiri says
Wah
Agnes says
Stop being fooled by this politicians. at least the coming of Uhuru and Ruto will bring you something that will benefit you while still alive…. yes we mourn but life must move on!! Raila and teargas wachana na wao…..
sam says
sam wajir the people of kenya we should stand firm and we take this our great nation from these man eating fools
Anonymous says
You must be very stupid to insight violence if anything happens remember this statement of yours will be used against you in the court of law
Anonymous says
Wanasema watu wa Western udanganywa kwa ugali na mboga. Tunangoja kutafunb hayo mabilioni sababu ni zetu zilizoporwa. Pesa zisizo za halali hazitoshi kununua kura
Stephen Kahindi Kilifi County. says
Simiyu umegonga ndipo. I concur with you that it may not be the right time jubilee to carry out their campaigns at this trying moment, westerners should be left to heal. What am sure about, western as for now is a no go zone and remains landlocked. A number of luyha big shots leaders are breathing fire, so it is evident that it is not business as usual for jubilee. However, Westerners can count on our support from Kenyan cord zones as we sincerely send our condolences. R. I. P… Jacob.
makena says
God iz our judge for all rem Jesus iz our lawyer
Anonymous says
Jacob i knew u n it still pain my heart that u could die that painful death. U were so loyal to your friends n u had i clean heart. We will miss u till we meet again. Bye bye.. R. I. P
Paul makori says
RIP in peace brother Jacob Juma. Indeed, it is true 2 say tat no wrong it tiz earth goes unpunixhed!!!!
ronny rimba bokoro says
God iz da 1 who will finalize everything of all human being to be a killer or 2 be killed God cares about dat
solo says
sisemi kitu politics is a bad game. Soon and very soon we are going to see the King.
Jah@seme says
So it is Eurobond,NYS scandals, that has made the govt, to kill Juma? I wish i had a gun, go to a witchdoctor,get treated and start killing those responsible.. Juma indeed mentioned them.
Anonymous says
This Is definitely the beginning of WAR. Be prepared solders. Every Kenyan is a solder and I expect them to be ready. Its not for Juma but for each and everyone’s safety. The sun shines after the storm.
Bond says
Just wondering;
-How did the killers know that the rear window was not armoured?
-Is it normal that only front windows are armoured?
-Did whoever that armoured the car inform Juma that the rear windows were not armoured? Who gave Juma this car and made him believe that he was safe as James Bond , when he wasn’t?(car reg no. 007)
Romufa says
The blood of JJ has brought unity in luhya land and our leaders who normally behave like headless chicken can,for the first time speak with one voice. His death was not for nothing. More still coming.
Chris says
I will waiting and hear what the post mortem report says.
Ouma Fred says
You can kill the people of Kenya but you won’t kill the spirit of Kenyans. Juma R.I.P greet Muchai, Jaramogi, Mugabe, Saitoti, Ojode, Fideli,Thuo and Kajwangi.
Anonymous says
true to that
kiyundi says
Yes like father like son.
Na wengine walijifunza
kumada wakiwa YK 1992.
Sawa tu, Chuma chao kiko Moroni.
Anonymous says
LET THE LUHYA ELDERS PERFORM THEIR RITUAL ON THE DEAD AS IT IS REQUIRED AND KILLERS OF JJ WILL BE KNOWN AND WILL PAY FOR IT PAINFULLY. THE KILLERS WILL REGRET ALOT. REMEMBER THE FORMER PREVIOUS FLYING SQUARD MEMBERS HEADED BY THE LATE KADOLA. REMEMBER THEIR ACTIONS AND HOW THEY ENDED UP. HIS FELLOW YOU REMEMBER WHAT MET HIM IN MWINGI. SO KILLERS OF JJ PREPARE FOR THE WORST.
Jah@seme says
Always those in scandals force their way BUT killing will not kill the spirit of the brave. You are doomed whoever planned this. God pls take the lives of these killers so that Kenya will remain peaceful.
purity Kimaita says
I knew Juma since 2005. it was so sad to hear of his death.. my he rest in peace… my condolence to his young family… God will protect them and i pray that his killers will one day confess.
Anonymous says
kenyans are good spill doctors,now they are pretending to be expert sleuths only days after jakobs death. Now where do they take their imagined conclusions? since the death many stories and theories are coming from every tom and dick,will the truth ever be known?
Anonymous says
If it is Ruto
I worry why he wasted taxpayers tax to Nakuru to thank God
I tell my brother Ruto to stop dancing te Lord song in a strange land
Dont kill
123 says
kwani juma ni nami.? he was just an errand boy for babu
. a dead body tells no tale.wacha alale
uzuri wa mkakasi says
his soul is still alive let it take revenge
Anonymous says
May GOD to strike them (all the planners and executes) down with lighting in broad day light for this heinous killing: so that they know GOD too has had enough of them and their killings.
Let be.
Anonymous says
William Ruto may hide from the justice but not from the eyes of the dead.
japon j. says
If u r kenyan politician b chonjo.
Obera says
It’s really painful to see a young man being killed. Jubilee goverment instead of developing our Kenya you guys are killing people.Did Kenyan people elect you to kill?
Nathan Natez Kiplangat says
waaaah!!!!! its painful
Evans boiyo says
U received with shock the death of my gallant comrade, RIP Bro…
Anonymous says
M . Kuria kobia,m. Kamanda, nys ,eurobond are great friends. Ruto is not
1,2,3 kid... says
It has come to my attention that,there is an imposter in this forum using my name 1,2,3kid so all of u are warned to ignore him since he is a jubilee mole sent to ruin my reputation as the second in command in the cord battalion!! Since ruto is the prime suspect,why can’t he clear the air if he is innocent in the murder of JJ? Why can’t he swear b4 GOD and man that he is free from the blood of JJ?? Thats why we can’t stop pointing fingers at him as the murderer no.1 of JJ.
adan boshe says
oh ma god justice wil b prevail ri.p
Centralized opinion says
Guys lets kip calm and giv the investigators a chance to conduct their execise. spitn wil not help us at all. if any one az evidence that it is Ruto who executed the murder let him go to the CID and record the statement. R.I.P JJ
A Maximus says
Kenya took a bad turn soon after independence. Personal gain above all else, greed and looting of public coffers was tolerated on one condition: support for status quo. Jomo and Moi actively practiced this style. Kibaki had the golden chance for change, he was a sellout.; he will remain the biggest let down ever. Now we are a lawless failed state, controlled by gangsters. Something about gangland though- there are no kings for life and no loyalties. Ask Pablo Escorbar etc. Those tasked with manning institutions that guarantee safety and security and fail to do so for “30 cents” are dead here, and forever dead in hereafter.
Jacob Juma was not an angel , he never said he was. His death shall not be in vain. if slavery, colonialism and apartheid came to a halt, who do you think you are?
Thomas says
Rwhat did your so called baba do when he was the prime minister?? Rubbish.
Thomas says
It’s raila’s witches begging for more human blood.Mugambi were, kilonzo senior, kajwang, his son fidel, now jacob juma.more to follow.thats what happens when you worship the devil
Anonymous says
so it’s the witches who fired the bullets that took his life?smh
PAUL KOLUOCH says
MAY THE BLOOD OF THE LATE JJ HAUNT THOSE BEHIND HIS DEATH. THE MURDERES VERY SOON WILL RUN MAD LIKE KOBIA.
Davy junior says
those who planned for de murder of jj GOD wil deal with them ma bro rest in peace
Caro babu says
Waaah aki ni uchungu serikali ikauwatu juma coz ya ukweli waah i hate this country 4sure
Anonymous says
you are yet to see the work of jubilee uu in mwanzo tu.,If they get a second term we shall sell animals like Zimbabwe for food.the money lost into peoples pockets/under beds/mattresses for it is too much.U can also count which tribe is leading in this_chase bank,nys, eurobond:,foreign accounts.please unite kenya .
caldema says
God will judge as One by one akuna mtu ataepuka hata kidogo…Mwenye aliuwa Jacob juma ajuwe chuma yake yuko motoni….Rest in peace
cindy knirriex says
may your soul rest in perfect peace Juma,your killers are known Kenya lacks those to give justice,leave unto God,I pray u haunt back those idiot,all of their lives to confess in public
akirimoh says
RIP JJ we loved u but God loved u more.We hope our security personnel will finally tell kenyanz who and why Jacob Juma deserved such a brutal death.
rop says
Nothing tew say but…… let them know hakuna kura next round… hata watuue ss wote waluhya
Jeff says
jubilee must go come 2017
Anonymous says
R.IP Juma
john says
am worried following jacob’s demise becoz if you say the truth in the present government, u must be ready to die! if surely u love justice and ur life, pliz dont vote for this government better u cease to do the exercise!
Anonymous says
Why Jacob Juma?our forefather fought for democracy and justice to be availled to Africans.but when I stand in corridors of justice.I see it being raped publicly.R I P the legend.
john arsenal mweha says
jj mjinga yeye
Siro Robert says
R.I.E.P Juma
Angil says
Kenyans and especially leaders this world hungs in the middle of nowhere if u reach the moon you will see, all our leaders u remain with a maximum of 30 years and all of you will die, non will exist u will leave everything you fought for here on earth, now what will u gain by killing one another, That day you will be exposed and it will be your judgment and all will see, I will sit on the throne helping God to Judge the twelves tribes of judah and specifically Kenya. be rest assured that this my post God will show you immediately 30 years elapsed.
David Ngugi says
Mungu Ananjua Yote
dennis says
I m sure dpty have got a hand on JJ death,remember this person burned people a live in 2007 for sure u are a killer and UA days are numberd and ua death will be a painfully one,I cuse u in the name of Jesus.
peter says
I also say sory for the dead of juma god will answer ur prayers and those who killed god will judge them sory for kenyans the gap which is left is too big
lyn says
mmmmmh….ukabila nayo boss. huu ukweli jj alisema kabla kifo chake mbona kutufunga macho. Just talk shit but repucations follows. chungeni saana
Department of Library and Information Science says
If we are still waiting for the killers of Jacob to be brought to justice, am sorry not here … maybe elsewhere. History is the best teacher. Jacob is not the first nor the last but among the many statistics that are yet to be resolved.
martha says
May the lord bring what happened in the dark to light
Collins Keraka says
RIP Jacob Juma
Evanson says
The Land Of Many Nations Is Like Betrayal In The City,we Can Bring Justice By Praying God,kenya Is A Land Of Many Bt Some Times Land Of Damination
pamela says
It is only God who knows what happened. No need to blame anybody. Thanks for sharing anyway.
jai jai says
wah! dpty prexu ,wo ar yu in our eyes,A KILLER tena a big wan.may ua death be animalised tan jacob’s.lets mit 2017.
Cousine To Willy Mtunga says
The Death Of Jj Lies Just Within Our Hands Who Are In Power Now ,and I Know It Happened To Jj Due To His True Evidance Of Eurobond Thugs, Rip My Friend Jacob Juma,