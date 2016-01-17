BREAKING: KDF Death toll in Somali is 103, BODIES arrive at Wilson Airport, 15 found stranded in bush, 4 treaking to Kenya border

By Yassin Juma from the frontline
Injured and fallen KDF arrive at the Wilson Airport. Death toll is 100+ according to my source in Gedo. I have been in contact with a group of 4 KDF servicemen detached from the rest after the attack headed towards Kenya border somewhere in Nakole after two days in the bush and have confirmed they have been rescued. 15 more found stranded in the bushes miles away.
By Saturday 33 had been an accounted for. 12 KDF soldiers captured by Alshabab have spoken for the first time in an audio released today. Most of the soldiers were from the 9KR Eldoret and just been at the camp for less than two weeks.
Meanwhile There was an ambush by Alshabab on a KDF convoy late Saturday as reinforcement headed to El Adde from Elwak. KDF reportedly hit Wagaddud Shabab camp. Alshabab have now vacated El Adde KDF camp as reinforcement was sent from El Wak.
#SaluteShujaa
Emmanuel Taracha says
In the thicket, a soldier dies
By Emmanuel Taracha
In the copse
Lie many corpses
Too many dead soldiers
The enemy killed them like walkers.
Like a knight
He came in the dead of the night
The lifeless bodies smolder
A bullet is lodged in his shoulder.
He lies in the fescue
Who will come to his rescue?
From this miscue
He remembers the last barbecue.
The smile of his daughter
Happy family filled the air with laughter
His people he so much misses
The children and the missus.
His mind wanders
And he wonders
Who will take care of his family?
And give his children a homily.
Today is his wedding anniversary
But he is held captive by the adversary
Is the war necessary?
He prays the rosary.
In this land far away
If his life be taken away
Will the angels carry him away?
And God wash his sins away
He feels like a sawyer
He whispers a prayer
He is no destroyer
His work pleases his employer.
He has survived many enemy clashes
The National flag comes in flashes
Black, White-edged Red, and Green
Two crossed White spears, behind a Red, White, and Black shield
He needs that shield
But what will the war yield
He knows they will not yield
And flee from the battlefield
He longs for an armory
Full of artillery
To revenge his fallen infantry
With shots so fiery
All this atrocity
Who is in authority?
He fights for the majority
Surrender is no priority
To his head thoughts flood
To the last drop of his blood
He will fight for his country
As his fight will help annihilate the adversary
Commander said not yet time to get out
Today he lies in the bush bleeding out
He remembers the day of the pass out
His patriotism, the enemy bullet will not knock out
He is exhausted
His strength has been tested
He hopes he will be appreciated
And the enemy annihilated
His body slowly gives up
As he tries to look up
Hi eyes feel heavy
The world begins to disappear
Under his closing lids he cant see clear
Suddenly everything looks unfocused
And then its black
http://www.heremyinkdrops.wordpress.com
