BREAKING: KDF Death toll in Somali is 103, BODIES arrive at Wilson Airport, 15 found stranded in bush, 4 treaking to Kenya border

By Yassin Juma from the frontline

Injured and fallen KDF arrive at the Wilson Airport. Death toll is 100+ according to my source in Gedo. I have been in contact with a group of 4 KDF servicemen detached from the rest after the attack headed towards Kenya border somewhere in Nakole after two days in the bush and have confirmed they have been rescued. 15 more found stranded in the bushes miles away.

By Saturday 33 had been an accounted for. 12 KDF soldiers captured by Alshabab have spoken for the first time in an audio released today. Most of the soldiers were from the 9KR Eldoret and just been at the camp for less than two weeks.

Meanwhile There was an ambush by Alshabab on a KDF convoy late Saturday as reinforcement headed to El Adde from Elwak. KDF reportedly hit Wagaddud Shabab camp. Alshabab have now vacated El Adde KDF camp as reinforcement was sent from El Wak.
‪#‎SaluteShujaa‬

  5. I salute our gallant servicemen.we are waiting for the twist of the story by our rapist government,you’ll here the no. of soldiers who died is merely 20

  29. very sad to lose agreat no of fallen soldiers.the government must do something to the families of the deceased. Rip our heroes.

  32. i want to send my condolences to entire country of kenya and the families of fallen soldiers who have lost their lives while in the line of duty. I urge all to stand firm and pray God in this difficult time. Its time for us to put our differences aside and be united for the safety of this nation. Rip our heroes.

  38. R.I.P our brave fallen soldiers, you have done a great job but your memories will forever remain”21 guns salute”

  39. And a fake and heartless commander in thief is still enjoying himself at the coast on useless mission. We need a real revolution to get this thugs from office.

  43. very sad…may God rest their souls in eternal peace.
    To president…please bring our soldiers to kenya somali border..

  47. sorry to the family of our gallant soldiers.
    remember this is the price in search of
    elusive peace in somalia. we stand united
    and salute our kdf. military heads should
    tact and strategise on best ways of
    counering shabab. God bless kenya.

  54. its so unfortunate to lose our gallant soldiers otherwise,,to our country kenya and to the families of the fallen soldiers receive my condolesces.We accept the wilk of God but let the remaining come home_Kenya Asap

  56. Another normal man was saying he will arrest those commenting. Anyway Pole sana our fallen Brothers.we Blame the Commander in Chief for this.

  61. kenya has those jet fighters displayed on national events! wat r they meant fall? y cnt they b usd in such operation of bombing those imbeciles shabaab?? they ll finish our soldiers! mr.president, wake up!!
    R.I.P KDF

  62. kenya has those jet fighters displayed on national events! wat r they meant for? y cnt they b usd in such operation of bombing those imbeciles shabaab?? they ll finish our soldiers! mr.president, wake up!!
    R.I.P KDF

  63. we should cut the political rhetoric and act. Strike hard, sack the officers responsible for providing intelligence and send more reinforcements to Somalia. We cannot risk bringing back the troops. This is a war.

  65. If you believe in God jux open your bible we read together the book of Genesip chapter 16 to know the origin of alshabaab,God promised abraham ason but due to lack of patience sarah orders abraham to sleep with their maid hagger and ishmael is born verse 12 describes his character,he will be awild donkey in the wilderness and his hand shall be against every nation,this is whats happen in every islamic state so its not an ending war because its God who lets things happen so that we can learn alesson to continue trusting in him always no matter how harsh the stuation is,vengeance is of the lord himself,thats why jesus said that if an enemy slaps you on one cheek,turn the other,love even those who are not lovable.but we do the opposite with our own fleshy,christ is the prince of peace,he is on the way coming to heal those who have been oppressed and broken hearted and every eye shall see him even the alshabaabs and bokoharam who are piercing us everyday,are you ready?the dead in christ shall see God frst.

  66. Very sad indeed. My sincere condolences to the family of the fallen soldiers. However, there seems to be a pattern that is emerging. Every time there is an earthquake from the so called ‘Opposition’, then there is a tsunami that overshadows the earthquake! These patterns will be investigated by the future governments that will break from the independence party genealogy, certified by military intelligence, that these were not deliberate acts of sacrifice for the purpose of political expediency!!

  67. Rest In Peace Our Gallant Soldiers.Withdrawing From Somalia Is The Right Thing For Any Sane Commander In Chief.However,when Arrogance And Political Competition Takes Centre Stage,even Where There Is Sense,sense Does Not Prevail.

  68. We should ammend the constitution and place the right protocols to be followed being individuals are put to power . Actually there ought not be having the term politicians . We are fed up with the cheap politics in Kenya. The so called politicians are not taking up their roles all they do is speak up about politics they are becoming rubbish and talk rubbish of political parties. They should lead us , Duale , Raila, name them we need people who work towards the benefit of this country and not just talk You people start working and tslk sense we are tired of your childish politics

  69. Pole sana wakenya,wale wameuwawa were just serving kenya.and not somali,pls prezo,hii mambo was not your manufesto it was kibaki,policy.Pls dont,barden yourself sir for nothing,pls do something,

    • I salute the kdf and sent my heart felt condolence to the families and friends of all kenyan soldliers who died while protecting the lives of all kenyans. For our politicians, please i beg you both the government and the opposition, let us unite, defeat this devil of al shabaab first, unite with the affected families, motivate our soldiers.

  72. if KDF r to pull out of somalia today
    1. alshabaab will regroup & increase their numbers to upto 60,000 militants!!(now they are estimated to be about 9,000 militants)
    2. they will no doubt overthrow the current govt & kill/capture all Somalia National Army(SNA) which is ill trained & ill equipped & impose a strict version of their sharia law in somalia
    3. their large numbers will balloon & they will be an unstoppable force like the boko haram in nigeria & it will be easy for them to carry out sporadic attacks in kenya & spread fear & panic all over the country
    4. their main agenda is to make east africa is to create a caliphate(islamic state) therefore they will attempt this by spreading fear through mass executions/slaughtering
    SO BEFORE YOU SAY THAT THE KDF SHOULD LEAVE SOMALIA PLEASE THINK OF THE REPERCUSSIONS
    RIP TO OUR GALLANT SOLDEIRS

    • not correct. Kenya should withdraw particularly because we share a border with Somalia and that exposes us to great danger. The AU should then send a country that is strategically positioned to fight. In fact, we volunteered to enter Somalia but AU according to its rules can allow us to withdraw our request and send others.

  75. We dearly condole with those who have lost their loved ones…we salute those perished in line of duty of defending their beloved Nation and People.

    Wise people learn from others’ mistakes…Remember America in war with Vietnam!!….Iraq….
    Are we in any better position to fight and subdue an informal militia’?.

  78. I don’t think if we are in the best position to fight the so call All shabaab, let’s the remaining soldiers come back as we wait for “utakubali matokeo” 2017 but Poleni Sana wapendwa.

  82. So sad indeed RIP my dear heroes,

    Cant the govt do something how on earth send newly joined youths commandos to fight a terror group which is well combined in the ground leaving experienced to eat and drink in messes and barracks?????

  83. I don’t see if we are in a good position to fight the so call All shabaab let’s the remaining soldiers come back as we wait for “utakubali matokeo” 2017 Poleni Sana wapendwa.

  86. Too sad I think gvt have to consider people who r hardcals cz so many people can do better bt most of them don’t have teeths so they can’t qualify to be kdf

  88. First my R.I.P go to the our slain KDF officers and what has hapen it is showing that as Kenyan lat be alart always . My addiverce to preso is to add more KDF to Somali to withtrough Al shaabaab from Somali will not stop them from attacking infact he will be strangthnening there millteryb to attacker us ,let KDF stay at Somali

  93. It is not kenya war, the West don´t want to die so what they do, they hire
    som african soldier to fight their wars, pay them 200 dollar. What a pit
    to die for White man.

  94. pole kwa jamaa na marafiki shunjaa waliopoteza maisha yao kwa vita.
    Another thing, withdrawing our soldiers from Somalia before that country’s government is settled and is able to handle these alshabab menace on their own is catastrophic!! its same as letting the dangerous snake grow big in your neighborhood knowing very well it will torment you. The best the UN can do is add more troops and advanced wares and technology and flush these terrorists from face of earth once and forall.!

  96. rip our fallen soldiers….Some of da christian hv wrong misconception about Somali tribe…at all somalis z alshabab sympathizers..bt do u awear dat 1/4 of da fallen soldiers ar Muslims, ?…..pple shall stop diverting da emergency matters in situations to religious faith….

  103. In the thicket, a soldier dies

    By Emmanuel Taracha

    In the copse

    Lie many corpses

    Too many dead soldiers

    The enemy killed them like walkers.

    Like a knight

    He came in the dead of the night

    The lifeless bodies smolder

    A bullet is lodged in his shoulder.

    He lies in the fescue

    Who will come to his rescue?

    From this miscue

    He remembers the last barbecue.

    The smile of his daughter

    Happy family filled the air with laughter

    His people he so much misses

    The children and the missus.

    His mind wanders

    And he wonders

    Who will take care of his family?

    And give his children a homily.

    Today is his wedding anniversary

    But he is held captive by the adversary

    Is the war necessary?

    He prays the rosary.

    In this land far away

    If his life be taken away

    Will the angels carry him away?

    And God wash his sins away

    He feels like a sawyer

    He whispers a prayer

    He is no destroyer

    His work pleases his employer.

    He has survived many enemy clashes

    The National flag comes in flashes

    Black, White-edged Red, and Green

    Two crossed White spears, behind a Red, White, and Black shield

    He needs that shield

    But what will the war yield

    He knows they will not yield

    And flee from the battlefield

    He longs for an armory

    Full of artillery

    To revenge his fallen infantry

    With shots so fiery

    All this atrocity

    Who is in authority?

    He fights for the majority

    Surrender is no priority

    To his head thoughts flood

    To the last drop of his blood

    He will fight for his country

    As his fight will help annihilate the adversary

    Commander said not yet time to get out

    Today he lies in the bush bleeding out

    He remembers the day of the pass out

    His patriotism, the enemy bullet will not knock out

    He is exhausted

    His strength has been tested

    He hopes he will be appreciated

    And the enemy annihilated

    His body slowly gives up

    As he tries to look up

    Hi eyes feel heavy

    The world begins to disappear

    Under his closing lids he cant see clear

    Suddenly everything looks unfocused

    And then its black

    http://www.heremyinkdrops.wordpress.com

  104. so sad indeed! May God almighty rest there soul in eternal peace. May his mercies be upon there families together we mourn

  105. Option is not to leave Somalia because they will take advantage that they have worrn the war and they will heat us, let’s add more soldiers,r.I.p our heroes.

    • Pole our heroes, it was not in vain……for those saying we bring our soldiers back, please know we are experiencing peace at our door steps because our soldiers are fighting the terrorist in the faraway places otherwise we will have war at our doorstep if we give up! Carry on our Heroes we are behind you.

      Gitahi

  106. It hurts, no need to fight a loosing battle,dont hunt what u can’t kill please let our KDF back home we need them.

  109. please let our Heroes use even poisonous gases and let them be given extra superior weapons to fight. we shall revenge and win. once a Hero always a Hero!!!

  110. R.I.P. Josephat Obara from Kenyenya district. You have died for Kenya. You shall continue to be in our minds.

  111. This will not deter our efforts to restore peace in somalia wanajesh wako tayari kufa lakn mission yao n moja we ask the govt to compesnsate the fallen ones in accordance to kdf respect # r,i p heroes

