Kalenjin Elders Bless Raila and NASA to KICK OUT Corrupt Uhuruto Regime

THOUSANDS TURNED OUT IN BOMET TO MAKE HISTORY:
Bomet, the first NASA rally, Raila Odinga spelt out where Jubilee has failed the Rift Valley. He cited the declining tea bonuses, low pay for maize farmers, poor quality fertilizers, declining wheat production, falling milk prices, attempts to kill KCC in favour of a private milk processor and the tribulations of livestock owners. He promised to return to the region with a NASA solution to the problems.

