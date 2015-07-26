Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Julie Gichuru ”STRIPPED NAKED” for ULALATING for President Obama and Uhuru at the GES summit

Julie Gichuru ”STRIPPED NAKED” for ULALATING for President Obama and Uhuru at the GES summit

67 Comments

Here are the top four critics of Julie Gichuru on how she introduced president Obama and Uhuru at the GES Summit, they are all trained journalists:

Jim Bonnie SAYS>>

The way Dr Auma Obama has introduced president Barack Obama at Kasarani is the way it should be done. Very composed and professional. Julie Gichuru annoyed me yesterday at â€ª#â€ŽGESKenyaâ€¬ when she introduced Obama by ululating . All she did was to shout the name of Uhuru Kenyatta like a goat on heat.

Rita ‘linda’ Kaloki SAYS>>>

Julie Gichuru yet another yellow yellow trapped in a village girl’s body. I must say that admire Carol Mutoko journalistic skill, I have attended confrences and talks that she’s moderated and I am convinced we should have given her the opportunity. Two options Caroline Mutoko or Terryann Chebet! Meanwhile my Bungoma friends wapi ingoho?

Nzau Musau SAYS>>>

Julie Gichuru overdid herself in welcoming Obama. When u ululate into the mic alongside ur audience, only ur voice is heard. U end up stealing the show.

Seth Dikembe SAYS>>>
Julie Gichuru is both a journalist and a PR practitioner. While journalism requires utmost objectivity (the sum total of honesty, neutrality, inquisitiveness and complete disengagement to the object under the news radar), Gichuru also happens to be a Public Relations and Advertisement practitioner.

PR is the antithesis of journalism. PR feeds into journalism the ‘spin’; that’s why PR practitioners are sometimes referred to as ‘spindoctors’. PR is about selling a subjective good or commodity. It is paid for. Ordinarily, PR people are folks who’ve worked in the media industry or have very strong links to folks who’ve worked and still work in the media industry – especially journalists.

The danger with Julie is her attempts to be a journalist and a PR at the same time, on the same TV channel.
“People aren’t stupid”.

She attempts to be objective and subjective at the same time.

Her idiotic ululations were therefore informed more by PR rather than journalism.
Good thing though is that a decade from now she will be so old, wrinkled and flaccid; having spent her face reconciling the two personas she’s wearing: journalism and PR; truth and lies; objectivity and subjectivity.
She long blocked me on Twitter for telling her these same things.

Comments

  1. Kenyans will always be kenyans.the two did it their way.ululation is an african practice! Now it’s not about who did it better.both did their brief.a third one would have done it even differently.both did kenya proud.

    Reply Report comment

  6. Whats wrong with ululating? I thnk it was a very unique way of welcoming the heads..its different from the usual official ways….sometimes its good to appreciate we are Africans and this is part of us! Stop hating!

    Reply Report comment

  7. Admin, Obama is your fellow Luo. A progressive proud luo like many others in Kenya. He is the president the US. What more would you be wanting. Instead of seeking progress n prosperity you worship a retrogressive entity that will keep you in circles. Stay there, but many will change, Kenya will b great. He evaded Baba … read the signs.

    Reply Report comment

  10. it depends on which angle you look at it. infact the African way of appreciating our kings, heroes and heroins to the podium is through ululation. it is very African and I remember her saying to do it African way. I mean what’s wrong with that? I think she right.

    Reply Report comment

  11. Let us forgive her since Julie was suffering from fistula (leacking anus/Vagins that sometimes caused a very severe stomack ulethra pain .I know this because after the meeting she came to a hospital where i work. One can read her patient journal.

    Reply Report comment

  12. I thought Gichuru did so well and her did was so African, a reflection of who we are as a people. With this level of hatred, Kenya is as good as dead. 2017 is a dangerous year for us all

    Reply Report comment

  13. These complainants Guchurus welcome is a direct evidence of how western cultural imperialism has brainwashed black Africans to turn against their modes of speech and communication. Keep it up Gichuru.

    Reply Report comment

  16. I liked the way Julie did it, it is unfortunate that some of us are unable to appreciate themselves to the extent that they extend their self-hatred to other people, Julie is Julie and let her be Julie and she cannot be anyone else but herself. She made me proud to be a Kenyan and an African and I appreciate our diversity.

    Reply Report comment

  18. i am disapointed with the writer’s pettiness. my fellow kenyans should venture outside our beloved motherland to broaden their minds. when you are out there, you are a kenyan not a luo, somali, kamba , mijikenda or gikuyu. when you come back just like obama you will start appreciating your country and fellow citizens.

    Reply Report comment

  19. #stupid#kumbaaf!#mediocre…whoever wrote this Your subnormal intellectual
    capacity may interest
    someone studying
    abnormal psychology, but I
    find you quite boring,
    however, I realize that
    may be beyond your ability
    to comprehend so let me
    say it in way you’re
    probably accustomed to:
    #nyongwa

    Reply Report comment

  20. Julie are jelous since tribalists and from shores of lake….where many dare go while in big offices or well up…..why….uliza wale waokota makartasi barabara homabay ,kisumu

    Reply Report comment

  21. i think this is the most stupid comment ive read .. u deserve to save ur energy straining to insult smart ppl but instead direct ur energy to developing ur brains

    Reply Report comment

  25. Hii uzungu imechosha! Hata Obama anang’ang’ana na sheng yetu. Its time we also taught the world a thing about our Africanism. JULIE LEAD THE WAY- WE LOVE YOU AND ARE PROUD OF YOU

    Reply Report comment

  29. Why must we hide behind culture and tribalism when avoiding correction?Then why do we go to school? Journalists have their ways of doing things and 2 wrap it all,it is health hazard to spat on mike in the name of ululation,just for your good ears to listen. African ululate a lot but this time round,my sister Julie,it was a little bit bad so next time try and change on it. Let’s avoid ths political mood,it has cost Auma to reign where it’s known well as your domain and actually,she won. Wish u better next time my sister Julie.

    Reply Report comment

  30. This article is rubbish and diminishing one of the most established and accomplished anchor in kenya journalism. Julie did it the african way, period. Whether you hate or dont appreciate her contribution and competitiveness in media, you are wrong on this. We need patriotism not criticism for the sake!!

    Reply Report comment

  37. Nothing wrong in ululating its very African and Original Obama z very western so what’s wrong to give him a taste of ancestral spice?Kudos Julie actually in Southafrica its mandatory and the guys who do it we call them Imbongi !when the Imbongi introduce the Honourables u see even the very honourable smiling and the general audience feel some energy and funny feeling all over yo body as the african spirits ascend to grace the Oaccassion!Halala Halala !Kudos Julie!#proud2bblack#loveKenya#kudozjulie!

    Reply Report comment

  38. The Luo community need to unite with the rest of Kenyans..they are very proud and thinks they are the only tribe thats is enlightened…grow up before a fall comes pride

    Reply Report comment

  40. Julie Gichuru:Tall,slim,yellow,very beautiful and exposed.All the -ve comments about her are rubbish.We Love you nyar Okuyu,that was so creative.Pongezi.Just ignore the insults.

    Reply Report comment

  42. Ululation in Dholuo ‘sigalagala’ served to great offspring of Ramogi.Julie must have done her homework pretty well..Of course the son of the Luo Nation deserved one but do i say

    Reply Report comment

  43. BEAT IT ! THIS IS AFRICA ON AFRICAN SOIL IN AN AFRICAN WAY
    DON’T BE STUPID AND JEALOUS SIMPLY GET EVEN .
    YOU COULDN’T HAVE DONE IT ANY BETTER AND THAT’S WHY IT WASN’T YOUR SHOW.
    THAT IS A NON-ARGUEMENT(hard 2 swallow ?)I UNDERSTAND

    Reply Report comment

  46. We as Africans should embrace our culture. We should stop hating on my opinion Julie did represent us well. We should learn to do things our way like she did and not being manipulated by the west

    Reply Report comment

  47. Luos as i keep on saying,are geneticaly idiots that dont n will never apply! we are yet to see one of your own,waschana wenu kaziyao ni kwenda OHANGLA na mechii za kogalo kutafuta washikaji! you simply cant get enough of anything! ata MUNGU MWENYE ENZI MNAMKOSOA

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer