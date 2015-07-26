Julie Gichuru ”STRIPPED NAKED” for ULALATING for President Obama and Uhuru at the GES summit

Here are the top four critics of Julie Gichuru on how she introduced president Obama and Uhuru at the GES Summit, they are all trained journalists:

Jim Bonnie SAYS>>

The way Dr Auma Obama has introduced president Barack Obama at Kasarani is the way it should be done. Very composed and professional. Julie Gichuru annoyed me yesterday at â€ª#â€ŽGESKenyaâ€¬ when she introduced Obama by ululating . All she did was to shout the name of Uhuru Kenyatta like a goat on heat.

Rita ‘linda’ Kaloki SAYS>>>

Julie Gichuru yet another yellow yellow trapped in a village girl’s body. I must say that admire Carol Mutoko journalistic skill, I have attended confrences and talks that she’s moderated and I am convinced we should have given her the opportunity. Two options Caroline Mutoko or Terryann Chebet! Meanwhile my Bungoma friends wapi ingoho?

Nzau Musau SAYS>>>

Julie Gichuru overdid herself in welcoming Obama. When u ululate into the mic alongside ur audience, only ur voice is heard. U end up stealing the show.

Seth Dikembe SAYS>>>

Julie Gichuru is both a journalist and a PR practitioner. While journalism requires utmost objectivity (the sum total of honesty, neutrality, inquisitiveness and complete disengagement to the object under the news radar), Gichuru also happens to be a Public Relations and Advertisement practitioner.

PR is the antithesis of journalism. PR feeds into journalism the ‘spin’; that’s why PR practitioners are sometimes referred to as ‘spindoctors’. PR is about selling a subjective good or commodity. It is paid for. Ordinarily, PR people are folks who’ve worked in the media industry or have very strong links to folks who’ve worked and still work in the media industry – especially journalists.

The danger with Julie is her attempts to be a journalist and a PR at the same time, on the same TV channel.

“People aren’t stupid”.

She attempts to be objective and subjective at the same time.

Her idiotic ululations were therefore informed more by PR rather than journalism.

Good thing though is that a decade from now she will be so old, wrinkled and flaccid; having spent her face reconciling the two personas she’s wearing: journalism and PR; truth and lies; objectivity and subjectivity.

She long blocked me on Twitter for telling her these same things.