Julie Gichuru ”STRIPPED NAKED” for ULALATING for President Obama and Uhuru at the GES summit

Here are the top four critics of Julie Gichuru on how she introduced president Obama and Uhuru at the GES Summit, they are all trained journalists:
Jim Bonnie SAYS>>
The way Dr Auma Obama has introduced president Barack Obama at Kasarani is the way it should be done. Very composed and professional. Julie Gichuru annoyed me yesterday at â€ª#â€ŽGESKenyaâ€¬ when she introduced Obama by ululating . All she did was to shout the name of Uhuru Kenyatta like a goat on heat.
Rita ‘linda’ Kaloki SAYS>>>
Julie Gichuru yet another yellow yellow trapped in a village girl’s body. I must say that admire Carol Mutoko journalistic skill, I have attended confrences and talks that she’s moderated and I am convinced we should have given her the opportunity. Two options Caroline Mutoko or Terryann Chebet! Meanwhile my Bungoma friends wapi ingoho?
Nzau Musau SAYS>>>
Julie Gichuru overdid herself in welcoming Obama. When u ululate into the mic alongside ur audience, only ur voice is heard. U end up stealing the show.
Seth Dikembe SAYS>>>
Julie Gichuru is both a journalist and a PR practitioner. While journalism requires utmost objectivity (the sum total of honesty, neutrality, inquisitiveness and complete disengagement to the object under the news radar), Gichuru also happens to be a Public Relations and Advertisement practitioner.
PR is the antithesis of journalism. PR feeds into journalism the ‘spin’; that’s why PR practitioners are sometimes referred to as ‘spindoctors’. PR is about selling a subjective good or commodity. It is paid for. Ordinarily, PR people are folks who’ve worked in the media industry or have very strong links to folks who’ve worked and still work in the media industry – especially journalists.
The danger with Julie is her attempts to be a journalist and a PR at the same time, on the same TV channel.
“People aren’t stupid”.
She attempts to be objective and subjective at the same time.
Her idiotic ululations were therefore informed more by PR rather than journalism.
Good thing though is that a decade from now she will be so old, wrinkled and flaccid; having spent her face reconciling the two personas she’s wearing: journalism and PR; truth and lies; objectivity and subjectivity.
She long blocked me on Twitter for telling her these same things.
Comments
Anzo says
Kenyans will always be kenyans.the two did it their way.ululation is an african practice! Now it’s not about who did it better.both did their brief.a third one would have done it even differently.both did kenya proud.
eve says
she is an African woman.
I liked it too.
Anonymous says
I suggest you listen to a song by Major and kansoul ‘nyongwa!!’
Anonymous says
Obama said ” some people will always complain” Guess he didnt buy the propaganda
Anonymous says
hurraaaaaay!!!!!!!!! go julie
kenya 1 says
This writer is an idiot.
Utamaduni says
Its all got to with journalists putting aside professionalism to pander to the whims of politicians and its rampant in this country.
Anonymous says
Whats wrong with ululating? I thnk it was a very unique way of welcoming the heads..its different from the usual official ways….sometimes its good to appreciate we are Africans and this is part of us! Stop hating!
mary kwamboka says
i think julie did perfect, coz that is our African stlyle of welcoming an important visitor.
gggg says
Admin, Obama is your fellow Luo. A progressive proud luo like many others in Kenya. He is the president the US. What more would you be wanting. Instead of seeking progress n prosperity you worship a retrogressive entity that will keep you in circles. Stay there, but many will change, Kenya will b great. He evaded Baba … read the signs.
Angasi says
So what if he is luo?
tomingo says
Luo needs platinum prayers
Jimmy says
ulululating is very African.Julie gets to interview presidents or hosting them anytime.
pnm marabu says
jude v done many intreviews wth ple who knws wats success she stud out
Subane says
Infact Julie Gichuru made me to laugh alot
Anonymous says
Share the joke…crack me up please..
wakisomo says
it depends on which angle you look at it. infact the African way of appreciating our kings, heroes and heroins to the podium is through ululation. it is very African and I remember her saying to do it African way. I mean what’s wrong with that? I think she right.
Anonymous says
Julie did it splendidly well some comments are coming from people in the other kingdom. Definitely not the heavenly one
Anonymous says
Let us forgive her since Julie was suffering from fistula (leacking anus/Vagins that sometimes caused a very severe stomack ulethra pain .I know this because after the meeting she came to a hospital where i work. One can read her patient journal.
Anonymous says
kuwa mpole
Anonymous says
Very foolish comment in deed! It’s ok not to type when you have nothing to say.
jigus says
when devil occupy in ur mnd u can say anything.
Justus atuti says
I thought Gichuru did so well and her did was so African, a reflection of who we are as a people. With this level of hatred, Kenya is as good as dead. 2017 is a dangerous year for us all
Mimi says
These complainants Guchurus welcome is a direct evidence of how western cultural imperialism has brainwashed black Africans to turn against their modes of speech and communication. Keep it up Gichuru.
Anonymous says
I guess this is democracy at its best
James mathu says
I liked it.It’s African and I dont think President Obama took offense to it.I bet he wanted to know about it’s origin and meaning.
Onyango says
I liked the way Julie did it, it is unfortunate that some of us are unable to appreciate themselves to the extent that they extend their self-hatred to other people, Julie is Julie and let her be Julie and she cannot be anyone else but herself. She made me proud to be a Kenyan and an African and I appreciate our diversity.
JAKOLAL says
When you do something now and then,you get used to it until you loose it.Other kenyans need a name too!
Anonymous says
i am disapointed with the writer’s pettiness. my fellow kenyans should venture outside our beloved motherland to broaden their minds. when you are out there, you are a kenyan not a luo, somali, kamba , mijikenda or gikuyu. when you come back just like obama you will start appreciating your country and fellow citizens.
just_paul says
#stupid#kumbaaf!#mediocre…whoever wrote this Your subnormal intellectual
capacity may interest
someone studying
abnormal psychology, but I
find you quite boring,
however, I realize that
may be beyond your ability
to comprehend so let me
say it in way you’re
probably accustomed to:
#nyongwa
kudosjulie says
Julie are jelous since tribalists and from shores of lake….where many dare go while in big offices or well up…..why….uliza wale waokota makartasi barabara homabay ,kisumu
Anonymous says
i think this is the most stupid comment ive read .. u deserve to save ur energy straining to insult smart ppl but instead direct ur energy to developing ur brains
otieno says
Jubilee government is allegit government. Says potos accused cord of dubbed standard asking him to pressure the kenyan government. Write about that admin.
Anonymous says
She welcomed him in african style.
mimi says
Julie give us more and more of this! Actually, why not make it the official Kenyan welcome style!
mimi says
Hii uzungu imechosha! Hata Obama anang’ang’ana na sheng yetu. Its time we also taught the world a thing about our Africanism. JULIE LEAD THE WAY- WE LOVE YOU AND ARE PROUD OF YOU
arunga says
I wish i was in julie position….ni vile niko na case australia…..tukiwa na kiboko timbalake
Anonymous says
Kenyans are so jelous especially those from dirty victoria……
Anonymous says
Fact is that there was no jaluo woman in media who could take Julie spot since most are ugly and obese like hippos and big lips….
Obamania says
Why must we hide behind culture and tribalism when avoiding correction?Then why do we go to school? Journalists have their ways of doing things and 2 wrap it all,it is health hazard to spat on mike in the name of ululation,just for your good ears to listen. African ululate a lot but this time round,my sister Julie,it was a little bit bad so next time try and change on it. Let’s avoid ths political mood,it has cost Auma to reign where it’s known well as your domain and actually,she won. Wish u better next time my sister Julie.
Thomas says
This article is rubbish and diminishing one of the most established and accomplished anchor in kenya journalism. Julie did it the african way, period. Whether you hate or dont appreciate her contribution and competitiveness in media, you are wrong on this. We need patriotism not criticism for the sake!!
YALI says
Wish I listnd to Julies welcoming spch to give comparative analysis but what I can say 4 sure Auma Obama killed it to say the least
badessst says
hers was just welcoming the leader of the summit 4 it’s opening not giving a speech the rest was 4 the participants ,delegates ,guests and it’s leaders
kyla says
She did it well….i liked
Angasi says
So what if he is luo?
kongras says
Let’s keep cheap tribal spites out of a healthy discussion.It was a matter of whether Julie was right not her tribe.
Shadrack Nzuki says
This is too personal i can tell.
But dont you think you are too hard on someone blessings?
bitch head says
Where csn i toilet here plz
Praise -Jah says
Nothing wrong in ululating its very African and Original Obama z very western so what’s wrong to give him a taste of ancestral spice?Kudos Julie actually in Southafrica its mandatory and the guys who do it we call them Imbongi !when the Imbongi introduce the Honourables u see even the very honourable smiling and the general audience feel some energy and funny feeling all over yo body as the african spirits ascend to grace the Oaccassion!Halala Halala !Kudos Julie!#proud2bblack#loveKenya#kudozjulie!
Ashandil says
The Luo community need to unite with the rest of Kenyans..they are very proud and thinks they are the only tribe thats is enlightened…grow up before a fall comes pride
Mary Oketch says
The ululation was an example of the beautiful culture of African people. Due Obama’s first visit, he’d to be welcomed the African way.
Anonymous says
Julie Gichuru:Tall,slim,yellow,very beautiful and exposed.All the -ve comments about her are rubbish.We Love you nyar Okuyu,that was so creative.Pongezi.Just ignore the insults.
michael says
Judy is great. If she offended you, jump into the sea.
wuod thwacha thwacha says
Ululation in Dholuo ‘sigalagala’ served to great offspring of Ramogi.Julie must have done her homework pretty well..Of course the son of the Luo Nation deserved one but do i say
NEWNGUGI says
BEAT IT ! THIS IS AFRICA ON AFRICAN SOIL IN AN AFRICAN WAY
DON’T BE STUPID AND JEALOUS SIMPLY GET EVEN .
YOU COULDN’T HAVE DONE IT ANY BETTER AND THAT’S WHY IT WASN’T YOUR SHOW.
THAT IS A NON-ARGUEMENT(hard 2 swallow ?)I UNDERSTAND
Anonymous says
Keep it up julie…
Anonymous says
Kikuyus are always right they cannot make any mistakes Only Luos make mistakes
Chebet viola says
We as Africans should embrace our culture. We should stop hating on my opinion Julie did represent us well. We should learn to do things our way like she did and not being manipulated by the west
The LEVITE says
Luos as i keep on saying,are geneticaly idiots that dont n will never apply! we are yet to see one of your own,waschana wenu kaziyao ni kwenda OHANGLA na mechii za kogalo kutafuta washikaji! you simply cant get enough of anything! ata MUNGU MWENYE ENZI MNAMKOSOA
Anonymous says
keep it up julie,let the haters keep on talking they will always remain behind your back that is where they belong.
CAPITANO says
The only thing leaking here is your idiotic brain. shame on you and grow up!
mercy says
this writer should focus on more progressive articles e.g global warming, and stop picking on women using sensless topics #juliefan4life
harry says
Go 2 hell
harry says
We love u Judy…..
Edward says
Wow sexy body julie,you wanted to show it to the whole nation
phine owedhi says
julie gichuru will always b e my best media personality!!!!!Congratulations jullie
uPACxYssxu says
265014 1802Some truly very good content material on this internet internet site , appreciate it for contribution. 42745