HOW Jubilee’s Hon Mungatana Used IFMIS and Kiambu Businesswoman to SWIDLE Millions from Kilifi County Government account

Mungatana at EACC over Sh51 million Kilifi county scam

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana has appeared before the EACC over the Sh51 million Kilifi county corruption scandal.

Mungatana appeared at Integrity Centre on Wednesday after his name was dragged into the mega scam that led to the suspension of 10 county officials.

Lucy Wanjugu, the third defendant in a civil suit filed by the county, claimed Mungatana was part of the theft engineered through IFMIS.

Wanjugu said in an affidavit that she was acquainted with the politician following their meeting in July last year

She said he told her during the meeting that he was expecting some money from the county and asked her to receive it on his behalf.

But Mungatana denied meeting Wanjugu who is a director at Zohali Services.

“For purposes of setting the records clear, I do not know Wanjugu and I have neither dealt with her nor given her instructions, or received any money from her, or companies linked to her,” he said.

Three suspects believed to have defrauded Kilifi county of the funds have already been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Wanjugu, Sarah Kamau (Daima One Enterprises) and Stephen Ngunzi (Kilingi investments) denied the charges.

Kilifi senior resident magistrate Leah Wasighe released them on Sh5 million bond or Sh1 million cash bail each.

The fourth suspect, Samuel Macharia (Kilingi Investments), did not appear in court as he was sick, said his lawyer Shem Oduor.