BREAKING: Jubilee Peter Kenneth CHASED OUT of Church Sevice in Huruma, Denied Chance to address Congregation by Bishop

Nairobi governor aspirant Hon Peter Kenneth has just stormed outr of church in Huruma estate after the presiding bishop denied him an opportunity to address the congregation.

Ealier Team PK had circulated amedia alert to all leading journalists and bloggers that the former presidential candidate will be attending the Redeemed Gospel church in Huruma for a church service and thus media houses allocated resources for the event.

It was embarrassing for Hon Kenneth after the bishop rejected his attempts to address the gathering and also use the opportunity to campaign for his bid for governor.

Kenneth who addressed a battery journalists outside the church played down the embarrassment and instead went a head to indulge in wrangles within Jubilee party on the matter of nominations saying he was ready for consensus to pick the Jubilee flag bearer.

Hon Kenneth is facing stiff competition from Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko who has received support of Jubilee Team Nairobi leaders comprising of Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru and nominated MP Johnson Sakaja.

