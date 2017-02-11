BREAKING: Jubilee Operative Found Registering Voters In Eastleigh with BVR Kits Lost during Terror Attack in Mandera

BVR Kits and registration document of mandera north constituency found at Nairobi Maslah lodge, they were being used to register voters. An eye witness told this writer that registration using the kits that were lost during a terrorist attack at Mandera police post was being conducated at Maslah Lodge and also Nomad Hotel.

Suspects were arrested and taken to Pangani police station, hundrends of Eastleigh residents stormed the station tonight forcing police to shoot in the air to disperse wanainch who wanted tio lynch the suspects.

Word doing rounds is that Jubilee operatives (Duale) may have masterminded the terrorist attack to ay hands on the BVR kits.