Jubilee DRAMA: DP Ruto DECLARES Hon Shahbal the Ultimate Jubilee Mombasa Governor Candidate, the rest can go HANG!

Suleiman Shahbal has been named Jubilee Party’s flag bearer for the Mombasa governor seat and Anania Mwaboza his running mate- DP William Ruto has ordered/decreed and therefore Jubilee members have been depreived a chance to nominate their candidate.

The two reached the deal after several meetings, the last of which took place at a Penthouse Suite at English Point Marina, at about 11pm on Sunday.

Deputy President William Ruto chaired the meeting that sealed the deal and announced on Monday that ‘Team Shahbal’ and ‘Team Mwaboza’ no longer existed.

“Team Shahbal will be Team Mwaboza and Team Mwaboza will be team Shahbal. Now we have Team Jubilee in Mombasa,” said Ruto. – meaning the rest including CS Balala can go hang or hug a live trsnformer.

He made the announcement at Wild Waters Complex where he met more than 300 Jubilee aspirants from the Coast region. The announcement is meant to consolidate Jubilee micro numbers in order to face the grand sultan of Mombasa H.E Governor Joho.

Jubilee regime has accelerated its fight against Joho with new allegations of cooked up links to drug trafficking. Jubilee move seem to counter productive as Governor Joho approval ratings are at high time level compared to other governors.

  2. swali ni hili,kKenya hua yatengeza dawa za kulevia,?now I want dp ruto where does drug comes from?is this drug enter into kenya without k.r.a to clear in the port?is ruto a were that kpa yani port is a protected area?and how many ksh does the government make.what does ccTV doing if cocain and heroine can pass through screenings machines and where is their main data ?is it in nairobi or mombasa?bwanarutodp kenyans are braveenough to the truth.you are just after joho so that he doesn’t stand to be mombasa gorvoner.those drug barons are your friends.about shabal he can not win to be agorvoner,

  9. Like most of my tribesmen, Sonko lacks the gift of public communication and most of what he says is too juvenile.
    But on this one I want to tell him that the forces deployed against drug trafficking is awesome beyond his imagination.
    Fate is like death , you can only wait for it! He is not more smart than the Akashas but see what happened to them now.

  10. ruto was in mombasa he saw a big crowd sorrounding him and myself i was also there, he thought we were supporting him but after he left everbody was insulting him. our king is joho even senetor omar cannot shake joho, my vote will go to sultan joho everywhere in mombasa people are praising mr joho

  16. Jubilee wezi na drug dealers nani hajui uhuru ana husika na hizo dawa?from the time he was minister for local government even most of you were still in the spam form stop using bad language we need ukweli na viongozi wema sio jubilee Kenya hii tena vote them out august.

