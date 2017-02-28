We are ‘JOBLESS IDLERS’ thanks to Corrupt Uhuru Regime- Angry Meru Youth Tell Kiraitu

Meru residents who turned up for Raila’s NASA rallies on Monday and Tuesday have vowed to teach Senator Kiraitu Muruingi a political lesson fopr calling them ‘jobless idlers’.

Hon Kiraitu was angered by the large turn out of residents who gave Raila a super warm reception. The residents agreed with Kiraitu and vowed to teach Jubilee a lesson for joblessness. They blamed official corruption in Uhuru regime for their troubles.

Last rally of NASA in Eldoret, some pple from Uasin gishu and jubilee leaders said that majority pple came mainly because they are jobless and idle and all Kenyans agreed 104%

Yesterday Raila n kalonzo while campaigning in Meru, the same thing was said by kiraitu murungi that majority of pple turned up to the NASA rally since they are jobless and idle

Are you seeing the way they are contradicting themselves

Mafuta ya nguruwee ujikaanga mwenyewe

The BIG question; where are 500,000 jobs that was in Jubilee manifesto? should have keept the youth busy not to attend Raila political rallies on a Monday and Tuesday.

Is the system falling and the ground shifting

Siku ya nyani kukufa miti yote ya……?

Meanwhile the rally at Marima marks the end of NASA’S successful Meru tour- reports Lee Makwiny;

1. Raila received several defectors to the party including 18 members of county assemblies

2. The elder brother to jubile majority leader in the senator joined the change movement. The highly respected Prof Wakindiki will add value to ODM.

3. Hon Dr Winnie Kaburu, who was the runningmate to Prof Ole Kiyapi also defected and joined ODM. She was is highly respected in the region.

4. The local association of Miraa traders endorsed NASA and promised to work very hard to deliver substantial number of votes.

5. For the first time, ODM will have candidates for all position in the regions and it’s competitive such that some areas we more than five aspirants running for a position.



