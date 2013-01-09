IEBC qualifications and requirements for all elective positions

By Kenya Today
Download the official IEBC qualifications and requirements for nomination of candidates for all elective positions (from presidency to county representatives /County Assembly Ward). Of interest to note, is that Presidential candidates and county governors are required to be holders of a university degree. Women, persons with disability and youth aspirants will only pay half the fees prescribed for male candidates. Download here below.
goodmorning to you all IEBC officials. mine is to thank you for the details coz i was wondering how will i get to know what you need from aspirants, coz as a youth i will be vying for a seat at a ward level. i always pray for you guys your doing a good job na musichoke tafathali
I appreciet your work ,what are qualification for a youth rep,your assistance will be apprecieted
Kenya does not belongs to educated people only,leadership come from God that was fieres and discrimination
Leadership is not about d knowledge you obtain from books ,but its about God gvn wisdom…..they av degree n thy r in d government of thi day,wat av thy done?except stealing taxpyr cash
Like m.c.a is elected from minor areas like village and for the resident of such area for them to choose aleader, that leader must be someone who knows their plights, who knows them one by one,who knows the one who is weak such person can give what gvt allocated to them vividely and that person must be born/learned from that area so such person deserves the post…but if the goverment says the candidates must be an educational holder of diloma etc. it will be imposibles to such people to select the right one…..but asecondary certificate is posibl becouse they can have since their children had finished secondary school there and university need much money….by Abdiaziz Ali Sheikh (xamari) from fino
Thanks for this page.with the limited time left to 2017 elections ,will the IEBC proposed academic qualification regulations hold for aspirants given that MPs are yet to debate and pass the regulations?
I appreciate the work done by iebc, what are qualification for ward rep and procedure to followed??
Yes let us go as per the qualities the person has not papers.