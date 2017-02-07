EXPOSED: IEBC’s Head of ICT James Muhati Linked to DP Ruto network, and the mess at IEBC

A top ICT director with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on the spotlight following allegations of deliberately tampering with the IEBC registration technology that has seen 128,000 potential voters facing removal from the voter register.
The allegations may further dim the Commission’s broken public image after the new IEBC team in a startling admission said its voter register was flawed.
Kenya Today has established that electoral agency’s ICT boss James Muhati is among IEBC officials delibertately tampering with the electronic voter listing on instructions from certain government agencies.
Muhati’s wife is said to work at Vintage Travel and Tours, a firm associated with the Deputy President William Ruto.
The woman is also said to hold a senior position in Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO), a table banking initiative whose head and founder is DP’s wife, Racheal Ruto
The disturbing details emerged just days after IEBC admitted its voter register was flawed and acknowledged 128,926 Kenyans share ID or passport numbers in its database.
The Opposition, the first to blow the whistle on the discrepancies believe a defective voter register coupled with a manual back-up is Jubilee’s panacea to rigging.
“The Ruto family and the Muhati’s are very close. This is what the Opposition should scrutinise,”a highly placed source said.
For the first time last week, Chebukati finally admitted that IEBC’s 2013 voters register, which was a subject of vicious litigation at the Supreme Court, was compromised.
“We wish to confirm that some of the numbers highlighted by the Cord Leader are indeed part of the 128,926 ID numbers that are subject of the ongoing cleanup process,” IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said last week.
“For the avoidance of doubt, most of these numbers were keyed into the system during the 2012 registration drive and do not relate to the current mass voter registration campaign. This is a historical issue and should not be used to discredit the ongoing registration drive.”
Muhati, former head of information systems at Kenya Airways was hired in March 2015 and was among the first high ranking officials picked by IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba.
But Chiloba himself is under the radar following allegations of his close associations with Ruto’s legal aid Korir Sing’oei.
On Monday, Opposition leader Raila Odinga accused unnamed officials in the ICT department of at IEBC of conspiring to interfere with voter registration.
Raila who has been spot on regarding the behind-the-scene maneuvers at IEBC said that some individuals in the ICT department were conspiring to ensure that there was double registration of voters.
He noted that the new IEBC team had inherited officials of questionable integrity who were allegedly responsible for tampering with the voter register.
“There are particular individuals, especially those in the ICT department, whose integrity is in question. They are the ones tarnishing the name of the commission,” said Raila.
At the weekend, IEBC published the names of 78,000 people who have already been registered with shared or non-existent national identification card numbers.
This is even after the commission had earlier announced that there were about 128,926 duplicate ID card numbers but did not shed light on why the number had reduced by 49,544.
Raila alleged the conflicting figures were the result of a ploy by some individuals, including some at the commission’s secretariat, who were deliberately altering the voter register.
“We have serious doubts about the IEBC secretariat and we have raised issues about the register that must be resolved before we head for the elections,” said Raila.
Comments
Mbugua Kamau says
Uhuru Must copy Tz President Magufuli.
Did you hear the language – even if my wife is involved arrest her – we want to hear the same from the big two politicians – Uhuru & the other one say those same words. And to echo my critics the other one does not control the state machinery. So the ball is in Uhuru’s court!!! Stop hobnobbing with drug barons that way the police will know Uhuru is not protecting Sonko and Kabogo. Raila should also keep away from the coast kingpin Joho. Kenyans should co-opt Magufuli as a their president to win the war sgainsy Kenyans mafia econom
Khalwaleist says
THESE ARE CAPITAL ELECTORAL OFFENCES…!!!CHILOBA AND THE ENTIRE ICT DEPARTMENT AT IEBC MUST BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE AND JAILED FOR 14 YEARS EACH!!ANY ATTEMPTS AT FORCING KENYANS TO VOTE MANUALLY WILL BE MET WITH MASS ACTION!
Tirop says
Shame on you. Talking of mass action because you nothing to lose I can assure you that you will die poor. IDIOT
KINGI says
So you think you are rich eh?
Tirop says
Am rich and not hopeless like you thinking that THE LORD OF POVERTY will become president. IDIOT.
RICHARD ARAP says
We all need credible election please.
KINGI says
The only way to guarantee peace in this year’s election is by having free, fair and credible elections . Anything short of that is a recipe for holocaust.
Salim Ali says
Duale must go back to Juba.
Duale must go back to
Juba.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-qOA-Tnhl0
Hajufule_ Marsabit says
Why removing the bedburgs and leave the eggs at the bed ? Ezra & his team should also leave for Christ sake and I wish the head of ICT of Iebc &his hopeless wife wouldnt have bn born.
0790485010 says
chilobah and his ICT friends must stay far from IEBC. vibaraka wa jubilee wajinga sana
MIKE JR says
chilobah and his ICT friends must stay far from IEBC. vibaraka wa jubilee wajinga sana
twende kazi says
God help kenya
Davy says
U r right, Kenyans r bound by demonic influence, no matter how much u speak about free and fair elections, the Chilobas who have been initiated in thirsting for Kenyans’ blood will not listen, they are demonic agents bloodshed. Only God can helper us.
Morris says
We are going into an election knowing the register is grossly tempered with. Man….is someone planning to rule graves? No wonder the register is bloated with names of ghost voters to even up their fake tyranny of numbers. How can one take so much pride in cheating? Then he will start throwing tantrums wondering why he is not respected? This guy must have used mwakenya to pass exams. Pride in stealing…..Mr presidents UHUROTO my foot! We need free and fair elections! We need peace! We need our lives back!
miguel says
why chiloba doing this to kenyans kwa ajili ya ubinafsi UTAKUFA VIBAYA KIJANA
Patrick says
am urging chiloba and its team not to even try rigging this coming election coz I can smell it from far that if they dare,Kenya will never be the same again