IEBC cancels meeting with political parties a day after meeting RAILA team

A day after meeting opposition NASA the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cancelled a planned meeting that the commission was to hold with political parties.

The electoral team, facing a crisis of confidence over massive manipulation of the voter register with multiple ID registration is said to have been secretly given a dossier by NASA leaders which shows the magnitude of the interference with the electoral process is graver than is publicly known.

“The NASA team gave the commissioners a confidential dossier that both teams agreed should first be looked into before the opposition engaged in the matter further, in the meantime, it was agreed that the commission completes voter listing” a source privy to the talks told this writer.

Smaller parties were this morning furious after word leaked that the commission would not be meeting them. In such meetings, representatives of smaller parties are said to extort allowances before they endorse any position by IEBC.