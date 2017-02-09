IEBC cancels meeting with political parties a day after meeting RAILA team

A day after meeting opposition NASA the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cancelled a planned meeting that the commission was to hold with political parties.
The electoral team, facing a crisis of confidence over massive manipulation of the voter register with multiple ID registration is said to have been secretly given a dossier by NASA leaders which shows the magnitude of the interference with the electoral process is graver than is publicly known.
“The NASA team gave the commissioners a confidential dossier that both teams agreed should first be looked into before the opposition engaged in the matter further, in the meantime, it was agreed that the commission completes voter listing” a source privy to the talks told this writer.
Smaller parties were this morning furious after word leaked that the commission would not be meeting them. In such meetings, representatives of smaller parties are said to extort allowances before they endorse any position by IEBC.
Comments
RICHARD ARAP says
OOOOO my country Kenya haki itatendeka lini? unless we go Rwanda way for fresh start kuna mashetani sio viongozi, and there is time when war is necessary for some people to lean even God permitted war in the bible. Jubilee waibe tuone what next.
Maalim says
IDDLER
Anonymous says
Other than IEBC. the secretariat and the returning officers are all the eyes of Jubilee. In the last general election one arm of the Govt. was running up and down to ensure rigging takes place smoothly. They looked the other way when others were bribing.
Hon. Ibrahim Bonaya Ware says
Raila ameharibu muungano wa NASA kupinga Farah Maalim wa Wiper kwa kusimamisha mwingine wa ODM.
Angemwacha Farah amenyane na Duale.
Therefore, let Raila think twice.
MIKE JR says
our role is to vote after there raila will keep safe our votes, even if some people will shed blood don’t care!!
MIKE JR says
RAILA AMUACHIE FARAH MAALIM UBUNGE GARISSA AMA TUJITOE NASA
abdulahi musa says
raila behaves like a child, farah maalim is only a man who can fire duale considering kamba and somali votes
MIKE JR says
KWELI KABISA, RAILA ANAANZA KUGAWANYA UPINZANI
value says
raila must leave our deputy party leader alone, he defected odm cause he needed kamba votes to unseat duale
abdulahi musa says
no odm votes in garissa, better raila gave it to wiper farah maalim
RICHARD ARAP says
BABA amesema wacha kelele