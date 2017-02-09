Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

IEBC cancels meeting with political parties a day after meeting RAILA team

11 Comments

A day after meeting opposition NASA the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cancelled a planned meeting that the commission was to hold with political parties.

The electoral team, facing a crisis of confidence over massive manipulation of the voter register with multiple ID registration is said to have been secretly given a dossier by NASA leaders which shows the magnitude of the interference with the electoral process is graver than is publicly known.

“The NASA team gave the commissioners a confidential dossier that both teams agreed should first be looked into before the opposition engaged in the matter further, in the meantime, it was agreed that the commission completes voter listing” a source privy to the talks told this writer.

Smaller parties were this morning furious after word leaked that the commission would not be meeting them. In such meetings, representatives of smaller parties are said to extort allowances before they endorse any position by IEBC.

Comments

  1. OOOOO my country Kenya haki itatendeka lini? unless we go Rwanda way for fresh start kuna mashetani sio viongozi, and there is time when war is necessary for some people to lean even God permitted war in the bible. Jubilee waibe tuone what next.

    Reply Report comment

  2. Other than IEBC. the secretariat and the returning officers are all the eyes of Jubilee. In the last general election one arm of the Govt. was running up and down to ensure rigging takes place smoothly. They looked the other way when others were bribing.

    Reply Report comment

  3. Raila ameharibu muungano wa NASA kupinga Farah Maalim wa Wiper kwa kusimamisha mwingine wa ODM.
    Angemwacha Farah amenyane na Duale.
    Therefore, let Raila think twice.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer