IEBC Admits STATEHOUSE Operatives Messed Up via Sacked Commissioners as COURT Rules their actions Null and Void

The electoral commission now says all the decisions it has made in the last three months have been rendered invalid by Monday’s High Court ruling.

Statehouse operatives were behind the continued stay of the former IEBC commisioners lead by Isaac Hassan and Jubilee user friendly Mr Letangule.

High Court Judge George Odunga cancelled the Sh2.5 billon tender awarded to Dubai-based Al Ghuraiar Printing and Publishing Company saying it was unprocedural.

“From October 2016, decision on by-elections, ballot paper, audit, staffing, registrations, ICT regulations are all null and void,”IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba tweeted on Monday night.

Opposition coalition Cord moved to court challenging the tender award on grounds it was awarded illegally.

The judge said the tender did not comply with election laws.

Justice Odunga further directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to start the tendering process afresh in compliance with the Constitution and provisions of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

Cord had said the tender awarding was not done in compliance with the amended election law.

The amended election law requires a register of voters that captures the biometric data, which includes finger prints of a voter, hand and earlobe geometry, voice waves and signatures, among other things.

Cord lawyer James Orengo said, “The specification for ballot papers, result declaration forms and poll registers as contained in the tender documents are not in conformity with requirements of the electoral laws which establishes electronic voting system.”