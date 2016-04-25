Kenya Today

REVEALED: HOW NTV’s Dennis Okari set his WIFE KTN Anchor Betty Kyalo up for public RIDICULE

While Betty Okari’s marriage to Dennis Okari has been blamed on a non-existent politician, sources close to the duo have told local media the true reason the two broke up, contrary to popular belief, is that Okari is a serial womanizer.

According to these sources (whom we must disclose appeared credible but sympathetic to Betty), the final split isn’t the first time the two were ‘breaking up’ as it has been happening.

The relationship had been riddled with accusations and counter-accusations of unfaithfulness and promiscuity. Betty had in most instances ‘forgiven’ Okari whom she had allegedly learnt was actively philandering with a female journalist from radio Africa Group called Grace Msalane, a former presenter with Kiss TV, and others.

Days to the wedding, the two are alleged to have almost exchanged blows when the issue came up, but each wanted to have a ‘grand wedding’ so matters were swept under the carpet to give way for one of the grandest public display of ‘lip-kissing fakery’ stunt ever pulled on Kenyans.

When after the wedding matters returned to where they were, Betty couldn’t take it any more. While Okari was the main reason for the split, the sources told us he rushed to the press to forestall any adverse mention of him, and turn public ridicule to Betty. If anything, he argued, it is better for her to be on the defensive than n the offensive, where her species (read women) would have rallied behind her with all they got in a country where women never lose such battles to men.

Okari also skilfully added the ‘politician’ rider, effectively giving the dog (in this case a ‘bitch’) the final rope to hang herself.

“There was no politician involved. He brought that up, he manufactured it to thicken things up and set her for public ridicule” the source told this writer.

 

 

  2. To women who are in the media and socialites please be looking for men who are not in the same plat form. they are many managers supervisors and many business entrepreneurs they are not known but going for the known ones you set yourself to stress and public shame. over to you to chose what to do.

  6. kitanda usicho kilalia hujui kunguni wake. kwa hivyo chenye kuvunja ndoa yao ndo wkijua. wengine tufyate midomo….

  7. It’s too late! The damage is already done. The 2 fake lovers can’t mix no matterwhat? They should part ways safely. We are sick n tired of their drama!! They have committed abomination in taking vows b4 GOD knowing very well they don’t love n trust each other. They should pray 4 forgiveness 4 such abomination!!!!!!!

  8. When you start a union based on lies and deceit the result is split. They have lived a lie for the longest. They are both to blame for their problem. Who cares if they broke up or not. There are so many things happening around this country that need attention. that

  11. Who really cares!!!!!! Actually what is so big with this????? People should mind their own business and stop this miradi of poking noses into people private lives. If your marriage is perfect and you have never cheated then be the first to throw stones. Dennis and Betty are adults who should be left alone to solve their personal problems.

  15. Betty and Dennis those are challenges people face in life, trust and believe in God to salvage your marriage my prayer is for you two to unite again and don’t give the devil a chance to separate you.

    • True…marriage ain’t bed of roses kuna ups na downs n this things happen watu watapiga midomo at the end of the day the two will work things out,!!!I hope that things will work out for them

  17. THE TWO NEED YOUR PRAYERS COZ WE ARE ALL HERE ON EARTH AND ONLY GOD IS UP IN HEAVEN JUST MENTION THEM BEFORE GOD NOONE KNOWS THE PAIN THEY ARE GOING THRU AND ONLY GOD CAN HEAL COMFORT AND BRING BACK THE BROKEN PIECES.

  20. These two actually deserve each other. I don’t see anything special about them. Just two fake people that got married for the wrong reasons and got burned. Iwe funzo kwa hao na wengine kama hao. Marriage is for the strong hearted.

    • Betty and Dennis, you need to support each other and if not at least don’t harm each other. Those are not my words but Dalai Lama’s; the Chinese religious leader.

      Is what you are doing adding any value to your partner and you by extension or not? That should be your focus and guiding prinsiple if you are indeed human.

  24. Marrige is a huge step. its important to know not only what u r getting into bt who u r getting into with!!

  25. Betty, why dent your public image….I don,t trust your personality anymore. I now look at you differently.

  26. Who tolds to to enter into something you are not sure of. God has answerd you perfectly for the 2 fake loverbirds lol

  27. Its ironical being in relationship for six years, and breaking up after six month of marriage.(results from extended courtship).

  32. they married out of wrong reasons.anyway marriage is not meant for the faint hear ted but the strong.more-so
    we need the help of GOD to sustain the same.

  34. i can’t condemn them, none is perfect, but we’ll always have chances to learn from our mistakes and change for the better. Couples must learn to say sorry and always be ready to forgive. I believe marriages are built to last

  35. Betty and Okari God hates divorce! Malachi 2:16, “I hate divorce!” And why does He hate divorce? One reason is that marriage is meant to be a special covenant between a man, a woman, and their God. Repent first, then go to your Spiritual Father in your church and let him pray for both of you…re-unite and this tym sio kawaida commence together a spiritual walk in our Christ Jesus forsaking ALL others. Be blessed Mr. & Mrs. Okari as you contemplate to start a new unique journey. Mrs. Mwebi.

  36. What did Okari expect from a young beautiful woman like Betty,let her enjoy her youthful years,i believe she will make up her mind and give herself to you for good.Wacha hasira bro

  37. wah,hyo c mapema xana kuwachana? lkn msijali ipray you settle ur differences and go on okari family

  39. dat wasnt your fault or even your wish,it will sound good if you two part for good and look for a man of your character

  43. Why do we blame people’s decisions, I bliv divorce decision was not easy for the either parties. Those of u blaming ths two God knows he much pain u r going thru your marriages. Betty and Dennis if u wa meant to be u will be no matter hw long the separation wl take. Just go on your knees so that the gud Lord may give u eternal directns. Forget about what the world says about u step out boldly!

  44. kisii men are terrible liars walai,Betty smell the coffee girl or u suffer wamboi kabiru fate,Dennis is a man full of temper and deceit,beautiful Betty is left to feel the heat,Betty jaribu kanyari

  45. mwanzia i agree with you..no marriage is perfect each has its own hills and mountains to be climbed.ur marriage was for the two of u..let GODthe third party be God

  46. God’s strength is made perfect over our weakness,,,Marriage is meant for companionship N as much as both of yooh social images have been teared upon the Lord will surely heal …get to ur knees and

  47. Malipo ni hapa duniani, sometimes back this guy broke down the reputation of Nairobi Aviation College, and made so many innocent graduands jobless, most of them are panicking outside without them being recognized by the companies rendering the institution a fake one. This is the outcome.May he change. and may God forgive his deeds. How shamefully he did to the college in public, thats how he was done. what goes around comes around. otherwise all the best .

  51. May our 4giving GOD watch u two nd do not put ur problems in open coz that will affect ur children too I blv u will have more,grow up you two and style up, most men r always the problem cz evry woman wants a gud marriage dat z admirable and so is Betty, I always admire u Betty nd I blv ur a gud person,do what z best 4u ts ur life leave t as u want,da best nd ur my best I do enjoy Friday Briefing.

