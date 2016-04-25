REVEALED: HOW NTV’s Dennis Okari set his WIFE KTN Anchor Betty Kyalo up for public RIDICULE

While Betty Okari’s marriage to Dennis Okari has been blamed on a non-existent politician, sources close to the duo have told local media the true reason the two broke up, contrary to popular belief, is that Okari is a serial womanizer.

According to these sources (whom we must disclose appeared credible but sympathetic to Betty), the final split isn’t the first time the two were ‘breaking up’ as it has been happening.

The relationship had been riddled with accusations and counter-accusations of unfaithfulness and promiscuity. Betty had in most instances ‘forgiven’ Okari whom she had allegedly learnt was actively philandering with a female journalist from radio Africa Group called Grace Msalane, a former presenter with Kiss TV, and others.

Days to the wedding, the two are alleged to have almost exchanged blows when the issue came up, but each wanted to have a ‘grand wedding’ so matters were swept under the carpet to give way for one of the grandest public display of ‘lip-kissing fakery’ stunt ever pulled on Kenyans.

When after the wedding matters returned to where they were, Betty couldn’t take it any more. While Okari was the main reason for the split, the sources told us he rushed to the press to forestall any adverse mention of him, and turn public ridicule to Betty. If anything, he argued, it is better for her to be on the defensive than n the offensive, where her species (read women) would have rallied behind her with all they got in a country where women never lose such battles to men.

Okari also skilfully added the ‘politician’ rider, effectively giving the dog (in this case a ‘bitch’) the final rope to hang herself.

“There was no politician involved. He brought that up, he manufactured it to thicken things up and set her for public ridicule” the source told this writer.