HOW Armed THUGS ATTACKED Hon Omondi Anyanga at his Karen home Nairobi

Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga was on Saturday night attacked and seriously injured at his Karen home in Nairobi.

The MP was attacked by four armed men wearing balaclavas as he entered his house. He was out of his vehicle when the men, who were already in the compound, accosted him and his driver.

The four men proceeded to the house and a scuffle ensued. As the thugs gained entry to the house the MP resisted and he was hit on the head, shoulder and hand with a gun.

They came out of the house with his son and the driver tried to block them; they shot at the MPâ€™s car, shattering the windscreen.

They ransacked the place before fleeing.



â€œI have personally talked to him and he is stable condition but the doctors have advised that they will do a scan to establish extent of injury,â€ said Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo who was at the Aga Khan Hospital.

â€œWe do not want to read mischief until an investigation by police is carried out,â€ he added.

The legislator was rushed to Karen Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Aga Khan Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Recently, the MP has been in the news on allegations of corruption bedevilling the Public Accounts Committee.

PAC chair Ababu Namwamba alleged that Mr Anyanga had received bribes to skew a report in favour of Defence Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo.