HOW Armed THUGS ATTACKED Hon Omondi Anyanga at his Karen home Nairobi

Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga was on Saturday night attacked and seriously injured at his Karen home in Nairobi.
The MP was attacked by four armed men wearing balaclavas as he entered his house. He was out of his vehicle when the men, who were already in the compound, accosted him and his driver.
The four men proceeded to the house and a scuffle ensued. As the thugs gained entry to the house the MP resisted and he was hit on the head, shoulder and hand with a gun.
They came out of the house with his son and the driver tried to block them; they shot at the MPâ€™s car, shattering the windscreen.
They ransacked the place before fleeing.
â€œI have personally talked to him and he is stable condition but the doctors have advised that they will do a scan to establish extent of injury,â€ said Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo who was at the Aga Khan Hospital.
â€œWe do not want to read mischief until an investigation by police is carried out,â€ he added.
The legislator was rushed to Karen Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Aga Khan Hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.
Recently, the MP has been in the news on allegations of corruption bedevilling the Public Accounts Committee.
PAC chair Ababu Namwamba alleged that Mr Anyanga had received bribes to skew a report in favour of Defence Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo.
Comments
jiojo@yahoo.com says
ukila za ufisadi bila kufanya kazi zao utarudisha kwa njia yoyote ile, rudisha peas za watu acheni kupindihsa mambo
Anonymous says
jiojo unapo toa maoni yako kuhusu uvamisi wa mweshimiwa ni kama unafuraia sana. /kwa kweli kama wewe ni mkristo na unasoma bibilia. usije ukashereke shida ya mtu ju ujui nani atakae kusaidia/ pole sana mweshimiwa edick anyanga quick recovery/
midila says
Kenya we wan one kenya one nation..
Akogonji@yahoo.com says
He doesnt security
Joseph M K Gideon says
With the current political witch hunt and corruption allegations in the parliamentary committed, one can expect anything. No conclusions but politicians need to have sanity as they go about their politics, they need to know life is precious and no one has the right to terminate life.
Abdi says
Where is the ntv reporter this time.why are they not saying the robbers look like Somalis as the case of hon muchai.
Quick recovery muheshemiwa.
solo says
Kenya is …….
okuthe stiv says
pole sana jatelo
Anonymous says
Poleeeeeeeeee wuod luo all shall be well,with God all is possible quick recuvery
Anonymous says
That could be a warning to him not to say much when his turn to be interrogated by parliament on alleged corruption/bribery comes.Intimidation and silencing.
suna says
Life is never complete without temptation
willysonyango05@gmail.com says
Get well owadgi baba
Willys Onyango says
we love yu babu..Get wel
Wyclife Ogembo says
Thank God AlmightyTiany Omuga was not killed
peter kariuki says
Lets embrace unity,wish u well mheshimiwa.
ken says
Pole sana
alexander says
Wish you all the best pole sana.
billy igwee says
pole mweshimiwa