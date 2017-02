News Hon Raphael Wanjala DUMPS Jubilee, joins ODM , to Defeat Ababu Namwamba by 9am on August 8 Share









Former Budalang’i Member of Parliament Raphael Wanjala has ditched Uhuru’s Jubilee coalition for ODM. In the Photo, Hon Wanjala is with PM Raila at his Capitol Hill offices accompanied by opinion leaders from Budalangi.



