BREAKING SAD: Hon Mark Too is DEAD

ormer nominated MP Mark Too is dead.

Too died after a short illness at St Lukes hospital in Eldoret on Saturday. He had been admitted at the facility for three days.

He served as an assistant minister in retired President Daniel arap Moi’s government.

Confirming his death, family doctor Ahmed Faraj said Too was rushed to hospital at 2:00pm, adding that the cause of death will be relayed later.

Best known for stepping down from his nominated seat for President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2001, Too – who was popularly known as “Bwana Dawa” – was a top political player in the 90’s.

Too was also a prominent farmer in the region and was also a close ally of top politicians in the county. He had also served as Chairman of Lonrho East Africa.

More to follow