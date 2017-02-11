BREAKING: GUN SHOTS at Speaker Muturi’s Nairobi Home, bodyguard SHOT DEAD by a colleague while on Duty

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s bodyguard was shot dead by a colleague after a scuffleon Saturday.
Nairobi police commander Japheth Koome said police received a call from Muturi’s homein Thigiri gardens, Muthaiga, at around 1:30 am.
“We rushed there…only the two guards were at the house,” he told local media by phone. The Speaker is in Mombasa for the 7th Parliamentary Leadership Summit.
“They were in the guard room. When we got there one was shot in the chest nine times,” Koome said without giving details.
The commander said the victim was rushed to hospital but died upon arrival.
“We have taken their firearms for ballistic analysis to establish what happened,” he said.
Koome added that the suspect was disarmed and arrested.
Comments
Anonymous says
Fighting for a bribe is to blame…or is it fighting for women?
Gogi Imeli says
What a good news coming from a racist Muturi :He would have been taken to heave too.
