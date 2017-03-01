Governor Ruto moves to VANQUISH Jubilee in Narok as Hon Lydia Ntimama DUMPS DP Ruto for Gideon Moi’s CCM-KANU coalition



By Elisha Korir

One of The Main Agendas for Chama Cha Mashinani Party is pushing for Devolution of National Revenue from current 15% to 45% .Speaking Yesterday’ in Meru ,NASA Principal Raila Odinga said ,”As a government ,we will allocate 45 per cent of national resources to counties instead of the meagre 15 per cent given by Jubilee.”

NASA agenda is to protect devolution and increased Funding to devolved units ,CCM key driving factor. Should CCM back NASA Presidential Candidate ?.

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) takes over Narok County. Thousands of Narok residents yesterday endorsed Narok West MP Patrick Ole Ntutu to contest for Narok County Gubernatorial seat during this year’s August General Elections on CCM party ticket.

Several leaders Led by Bomet Governor who is also CCM Party Leader H.E Isaac Ruto and KANU chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi addressed the mammoth rally held at Ntutu’s Olopirik home, Narok county.