Governor Joho to be CROWNED Leader of Communities Living in Northern Frontier and Coast Region

Opposition Weekend Rally in Garissa!

Former Deputy Speaker Hon Farah Maalim will play host on Saturday to opposition supremo headed by HE Governor Hassan Ali Joho and HE Kalonzo Musyoka.

The opposition brigade are expected to popularize their unity and voter registration that is expected to start this month.

Also expected to rekindle his intentions to vie for Garissa Township is ODM candidate Hon Abdinasir Dolal who was allegdly rigged out during 2013 general election by Aden Duale.

The Rt Hon Raila Odinga will be represented by his able Deputy Governor Hassan Ali Joho who will be crowned the Muslim Defacto leader during a political gathering expected to take place at Garissa Primary.