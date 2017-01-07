BREAKING: Governor Joho LIFE IS IN DANGER, Government WITHDRAWS SECURITY Personnel, REVOKES FIREARM LICENSE



Latest unconfirmed news reaching our desk indicate that the government has withdrawn security detail attached to Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho and also those attached to Kilifi Governor Amazon Jefwa Kingi, firearm licenses revoked too. The officers have been asked to report back to their respective work stations (police stations/posts)

Governor Joho is in Ghana where he joined Prime minister Raila Odinga for the inaguration of newly elected president after defeating the imcumbent President Mahama.

Governor Joho was involved in a war of words with Jubilee honchos culminating his public lecture to the ruling coalition in the prescence of President Kenyatta in Mombasa on Thursday morning.

