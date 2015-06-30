Gideon Moi tells DP Ruto to stop disrespecting Raila

Baringo Senator, Hon. Gideon Moi has said that the political game he will play in the 2017 will make him a darling to the people of Rift Valley.
Moi said that he will play a game that has never been played before by any Rift Valley politician including his father, Retired President Daniel Arap Moi.
Speaking on Monday in Rongai constituency, Moi said that he is politically mature enough to know what the people of Rift Valley want, and that he is ready to give it to them.
â€œI want everyone to know that the game we are going to play in 2017 will be a kind of game that has never been seen anywhere in Kenya. Even my father who is the Professor of politics himself will be shocked by the game I will unleash,â€ said Moi.
â€œPeople should start preparing for the big shock and I can tell you that many will be left dumbfounded,â€ he added.
He called on deputy President William Ruto to address insecurity and cattle rustling which the people of north Rift have been facing, instead of concentrating on fighting the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
â€œInstead of the DP moving around the country exchanging words with the former PM, let him come to north Rift and address the issue of insecurity,â€ he said.
Comments
Patriotic citizen says
Waa!
King Mswati says
Binti Kiziwi
Anonymous says
gidion moi is surely a good leader.he handles himself with grace and dignity .if he view for presidency in 2017,I must vote for him.
kiprop says
iyo ni yako na mali yenu sisi BARINGO ni JAP. labda upeleke Rongai ama ALPEKA
chris says
Wewe umelala sana, kichwa umejaa mrusiki. @Jap, jap mama yako!
JAP KIPROP says
GIDEON is a political p GREENHORN BARINGO TULIKUPEA KURA KWA HESHIMA YA BABAKO NA HATUTA FANYA IVO TENA OUR FORMER SENATOR MOI MARK MY WORDS.
David Martial says
Uhuruto Cant Lead Kenyans.Raila Can Do Best.
Geo says
Ruto surely is obsessed with raila.painful truth gidion.
Arap too says
This man have really Forcus very far . Ruto is there to Steal from Public but not really Helping people .am really sad seeing how people in riftvalley are suffering after Voting for this Corupt goverment into power . Poor kalenjins .
Nelson nyamweya says
u mambo unasema siasa ya nyumba wacha from kisii ni jap
Anonymous says
That’s pure truth
Anonymous says
Kipro. Kazi ya kulambai kikuyu matako wacheni
Rono says
I most vote for Raila 2017. He has my vote..
Anonymous says
Smelling a rat
kiprono arap tanui says
We Kalenjin people needs to wake up now, DP Ruto used us as a toilet tissue, and more worse he rendered us to the kikuyus to use us. 2017 we need to look for a better marriage, otherwise our courtship with RAO was amicable and mutual, we really needs to ask ourselves why Ruto opted for a divorce and he was the one who was cheating on the marriage? He was sleeping around with uhuru, and now the kikuyu people are saying that they can not pay dowry because Ruto is a concubine, now they are enslaving our people because Ruto is a damaged wife. And i guess they maybe behind Gedion’s delusional dream which will never come true under the blue sky. We need to go back to RAO, he if we need to inherit the throne in a genuine way….., and otherwise he is the one who is supporting devolution with a clean heart.
Justus atuti says
Ruto used the Kalenjin like toilet paper. They voted for him and he dumped them. Ruto should know Raila is no where near their match. They are still in political diapers. Respect for Raila is paramount.
Justus atuti says
Meanwhile corruption bites as Ruto, the grandmaster of corruption chases Raila left and right
Anzo says
Yes.you will do politics your father doesn’t know.l agree.you will have lost by 8 in the morning.
Moi says
I support Raila for Presidency. Uhuru my friend is a greenhorn.
Anzo says
Mr moi has one parliamentary election to his credit and is leader of kanu which has a big story behind it,at one time cockrel and tractor were bedfellows,and then,one day cockrel swallowed tractor.tractor did not forget he was tractor!what followed is a story for onother day.
oxygen says
Jogoo aliburst
Francis says
Studying abroad then coming back to Kenya is like having 80 degrees.having Masters in this corrupt kenyans universities is like fooling yourself . Ruto is fooling his Self around and also being fooled around by GEMA . This man ruto have not Cryed Yet .pride do come before a fÃ¤ll . This man Gideon moi is much more intelligent i think 100x and this man is a man to watch come 2017 .it will be so interesting seeing what this man is Cooking Cox am Sure what will come out will teach ruto how much primimitive he his with his black Masters then he will know that staying a broad without Masters or degrees is like someone having 10 degrees in Kenya . Poor ruto . Time is ticking .
nyenyenye says
This msn is in 19th century league…kanu gone.
He is mo one in kenya today…
Tedah-Man Jnr says
Ruto & Gedion will weigh each other 2017 but isee Ruto loozing tha buttle coz he easily forgot where ecosystem started @ after all… KANU still alive by President being tha leader only TNA is just ablind off but Uhuru anajua whose tha next President………………..,,,,,,,,,,,,,..OK i might not know who will take on from him but i know who will never be & dats Mr Ruto,,,,,,,Count Gedion on tha list of Presidency rulers of theze nation mkipenda au mkatae hivo ndio ilivyo andikwa,,,,,,,,hata kwa State House naambiwa iko room ma President washa pangwa na Agwambo na Ruto hawako waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Na ingawaje Ruto ni Dp hata yeye mwenyewe hajawai ingia in dat rooom ya STATE HOUSE AJIJUE…… aakiyao,,,,,,,,,,Poor Ruto.
james says
I supot u bwana moi.How i wsh u could get my number and we link for an advse…..we are tired of Ruto’s endless fighting…..Ruto must go home
MANGO says
RUTO ANADHANI UHURU ATAMWACHIA KITI 2022 ANADANGANGWATU UHURU ATAMWACHIA MKIKUYU MWENZAKEU NA HIYO NDIO UKWELI HAYA WAIT N SEEM
mwevu says
ruto is politically dead, indeed he is not seeing that uhuru will nver evertry to endorse him or back him in forth coming election, the way he cried after he won that position will also cry after being left himself alone to fight with opposition
Rev KOINA says
kenya is for all People.Why do people think Presidents are only suppose to come from two tribes. Less get a good no matter the tribe. Am also requesting Moi to run for Presidency and then give me DP position so that we can teach these Old Presidential Candidates a retirement package once and for all.
amalary says
I too second that statement..”A KIUK WILL NEVER ENDOSE NON MUMBIS ” so Kalenjins should hv that in mind…In addition to that Kenya c ya 2 tribes…
KALAUSI says
I WILL STAND FAR WATCHING THE MUMBIS AND KALES IN A GREAT MESS.RAILA IS A GREAT LEADER MPENDE MSIPENE
Hussein Ali Abdul says
Surely, The Kalenjin Nation, how were you convinced to drop RAO in the first case? Have you noticed that you now have fewer Ministers this time than when Rao shared Nusu Mkate with Obako? Do you also realise that you have more problem now than before? What happened? You seriously need someone to pump some sense into your heads. Truth be told, WR is now liability to the Jubilee Government and the best way to survive the next elections is to drop him quickly. The Kalenjin Nation still has better men and women who can deliver the vote, together with others in the country. Sio ICC sasa! Lazima watu waamuke kabisa. Watch this space.
Kipkorir,Bomet says
its gd u’ve moo than 70% votes in Bomet,,,mah county…I will be among ur campaigners and we kipsigis hav gone away from bondage of tribalism..
TONYE KCO says
Chest dumbing,mnafikiria mnashindana na RUTO.Plz Hon.do something in ur county first people are suffering from hunger,how can u be able 2leads us and u cannot unable to do development in ur area.DP is far from you
RIP RAO says
Let Man Gidi do something in Baringo first. Amefanya nini kukomesha wizi wa mifugo Mwai.
magoos says
ruto ameffundisha wAnandi kumchukia Raila
Anonymous says
moi u right Ruto amefundindisha kumchukla RAILA
Amos says
NASA ndio kiboko jap
https://www.bathrobes.design/ says
I visit everyday some websites and blogs to read articles
or reviews, however this blog presents quality based content.