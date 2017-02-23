Gideon Moi BLACKMAILED by Kenyatta family to Support Uhuru Re-election – Nick Salat Confirms

Kanu will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August 8 poll, secretary general Nick Salat has said.

Salat spoke after a National Executive Council meeting at Lake Nakuru Lodge on Thursday, with officials including party leader Gideon Moi.

“It has been agreed that Kanu will support Uhuru in the poll. This was after wide consultation,” he said.

He added that the party will field candidates for all the other posts that politicians will vie for in the election.

Salat, who had declared support for Nasa and attended its grand Bomas of Kenya rally, said the decision to back the President was reached after a vote.

He said he voted against it but that majority of the party’s members supported Uhuru.

Regarding Nasa’s first rally in DP William Ruto’s Eldoret backyard on Saturday, the secretary general said he was not sure he would attend.

Nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony, who also attended the meeting, said only two people voted against Jubilee.

After Salat attended the Bomas rally, Kittony was among politicians who denounced him, saying he acted as an individual and that Kanu was not part of the Opposition.

Gideon, who was phoned by Uhuru and advised against joining the National Super Alliance, also said they consulted widely.

On vying for president in 2022, the Baringo Senator said time will tell. He said he will defend his seat this year on a Kanu ticket.

Uhuru’s personal call to Gideon was the latest and strongest signal that he and Jubilee Party were uneasy about the alliance by Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi, ODM’s Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

The President, according to a source in the Moi family, urged the Senator to back his re-election and lead the former ruling party to work with Jubilee. Details of Moi’s response were not disclosed.

But Uhuru paid retired president Daniel Moi a visit last week at his Kabarnet Gardens residence in Nairobi.

The details of what transpired in the meeting were scanty but it is believed they may have discussed the country’s political future ahead of the poll.

In January, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Uhuru’s mother, visited Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru.

Leaked photos of the meeting sparked debate on what the former First Lady was up to ahead of the general election.

Mama Ngina said she visited Moi to check up on a friend and that he asked to return.