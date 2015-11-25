HERE is the FULL LIST of 46 Principal Secretaries Appointed By Uhuru in A Cabinet Reshuffle

Uhuru has increased the number of sub-ministries from 22 to 46 a more than 105% increase in WAGE BILL. Here below are the full names of the new appointees who will be in charge of ‘eating’ in the new sub-ministries.
PRINCIPAL SECRETARIES NOVEMBER 2015
Ministry Name
1 Agriculture Richard Lesiyampe
2 Arts, Culture Joe Okudo
3 Basic Education Dr Belio Kipsang
4 Broadcasting & Telecommunications Sammy Itemere
5 Cooperatives Ali Noor Ismail
6 Correctional Services Micah Powon
7 Defence Amb Peter K Kaberia
8 Devolution Mwanamaka Mabruki
9 EAC Integration Betty Chemutai Maina 10 Energy Eng. Joseph Njoroge
11 Environment Charles Sunkuli
12 Fisheries Prof Ntiba Micheni
13 Interior Eng. Karanja Kibicho
14 Youth and Public Service Lilian Omollo
15 Health Nicholas Muraguri 16 Housing & Urban Development Aidah
Munano
17 ICT & Innovation Victor Kyalo
18 Industry & Enterprise Development
Julius Korir
19 Infrastructure John Musonik 20 Foreign Dr Amb Monica Juma
21 International Trade Dr Chris Kiptoo
22 Irrigation Patrick Nduati Mwangi
23 Labour Khadija Kassachoom
24 Lands Mariam El Maawy
25 Livestock Dr Andrew K Tuimur 26 Maritime Commerce Nancy Karigithu
27 Mining Dr Mohammed Ibrahim
Mahmud
28 National Treasury Kamau Thugge
29 National Water Services Fred Sigor
30 Natural Resources Dr Margaret Mwakima
31 Petroleum Andrew Kamau Nganga
32 Planning & Statistics Saitoti Torome
33 Public Works Dr Paul Maringa Mwangi
34 Social Security & Services Susan
Mochache 35 Special Programmes Josepheta
Mukobe
36 Sports Development Richard Ekai
37 Tourism Fatuma Hersi
38 Transport Wilson Nyakera Irungu
39 University (Higher) Education Prof Colleta Suda
40 Vocational & Technical Training Dr
Dinah Jerotich Mwinzi
41 Gender Affairs Zeinab W Hussein
Comments
RICHARD CHIM says
Too late to correct the image of jubilee is gone, impunity still there .wapi double digit economy euro saga teachers salary and many others. Am not with you il vote wisely 2017.
raphael says
Too late jubilee, mahangaiko yasio kua naaana.
Nyangaga George says
It is ashame that every public appointments made by Uhuru has to be tribal. Is Kenya for two tribes?
dave kimathi says
wow
raphael says
Papa!, anakuja, kwenye anguko LA jubilee!,.. Hivi serikali ya Kenya hali jambo ukabila wataufuta. Lini.
Favour says
Ruto said they are determined to bring this country together whatever that prize,it means we only have two tribes in Kenya that is Kikuyu and kalenjin.God is watching,2017 coming.
Ouma Fred says
Yawa Ohuru! i was expecting my name to be among this blotted Government appointments, again am not there kwani vifuoli wakori alisema njaa ni mingi huku inje, hahahahaaaa
KEFAH NYAMWARO says
National parliament, pliz reject both te proposals until its balanced! TE NATION IS IMPORTANT THAN AN INDIVITUAL!
bonface says
I wonder what happening in kenya ,we are forty two tribe but only two tribe making themself richer than others,
one day God will shine to abandon tribe and we will reminded them what they did.
raphael says
Sio, one day, ” amkeni sasa”, in thousands mki elekea ikulu, wanakimbia, mtapata Kenya mnaitaka.
MATTHEW NDIRITU says
uhuru Kenyatta /dpp are doing the level best in Kenya to unite tribe and churn tribalism congraz men
alphonce says
let us prey so that God annoint a true kenyan president and let him or her not be denied the opportunity
Anonymous says
Instead of critisizing the govt all the time it makes a step please try to assist it; for instance when you got to collect a birth certificate you have to part with Kshs. 500. why have you encouraged this habbit.
Please stop shouting while you are also corrupt.
Dove says
God help Kenya.
Cheptewet says
That Kenya belongs to all of us has, yet again, not been demonstrated. Just too bad!
Augusztine Rono says
2017 c o mbali!
VINCENT says
Or prezo he is right at too late bt wt we need is improvement.
Wamalwa says
God help Kenya now
Anonymous says
,CONGRA,JUBILE GOVMENT.WITH YOUR .GOOD WORK,
Anonymous says
Hakuna
OCHIENG SAKWA WUOD KISUMU COUNTY says
JUBILEE TENA,TENA TENA,UPENDI USI PENDI,2040
Anonymous says
CONGRA,MR. PRESIDENT.& HIS DEPUTY,(digital forever )
mary chepkorir says
congratulation mr prezo n his depa we will vote for jubilee till 2040 upende ama usipende jubilee twende kasi 2017 not far
JANET says
YAP CONGRATS,YES ITS KUSEMA NA KUTENDA
weldon koech says
JUBILEE,tuko pamoja.
AGUERO CHUMBZ says
jubilee 2ko pamoja mbaka 2040.
Njenga says
Even as we congrats the GOV, i wonder how long we Kenyans will continue putting up with our myopic minds….Ministry of Infratracture, Transport???? Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Irrigation, Livestock???? I mean it doesn’t make sense to me and my fellow Kenyan. But ‘Bravo’ to you guyz at the top for enlarging “The Eating Fraternity” and making sure that 2 out of 42 tribes are invited into the banquet.
Nelphas says
Uhurutos should style up b4 the wrath of God falls upon them. He gave them and he can as well take the MEAT away from them.They should Remember the biblical Nebuchadenezzer.
Anonymous says
i dont see any trouble,we are mature people,let us be petient,everything is ok.peace be with you all brothers and sisters.
dy base says
jubilee we will see 2017 we are kemoda this time.