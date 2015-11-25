HERE is the FULL LIST of 46 Principal Secretaries Appointed By Uhuru in A Cabinet Reshuffle

Uhuru has increased the number of sub-ministries from 22 to 46 a more than 105% increase in WAGE BILL. Here below are the full names of the new appointees who will be in charge of ‘eating’ in the new sub-ministries.

PRINCIPAL SECRETARIES NOVEMBER 2015

Ministry Name

1 Agriculture Richard Lesiyampe

2 Arts, Culture Joe Okudo

3 Basic Education Dr Belio Kipsang

4 Broadcasting & Telecommunications Sammy Itemere

5 Cooperatives Ali Noor Ismail

6 Correctional Services Micah Powon

7 Defence Amb Peter K Kaberia

8 Devolution Mwanamaka Mabruki

9 EAC Integration Betty Chemutai Maina 10 Energy Eng. Joseph Njoroge

11 Environment Charles Sunkuli

12 Fisheries Prof Ntiba Micheni

13 Interior Eng. Karanja Kibicho

14 Youth and Public Service Lilian Omollo

15 Health Nicholas Muraguri 16 Housing & Urban Development Aidah

Munano

17 ICT & Innovation Victor Kyalo

18 Industry & Enterprise Development

Julius Korir

19 Infrastructure John Musonik 20 Foreign Dr Amb Monica Juma

21 International Trade Dr Chris Kiptoo

22 Irrigation Patrick Nduati Mwangi

23 Labour Khadija Kassachoom

24 Lands Mariam El Maawy

25 Livestock Dr Andrew K Tuimur 26 Maritime Commerce Nancy Karigithu

27 Mining Dr Mohammed Ibrahim

Mahmud

28 National Treasury Kamau Thugge

29 National Water Services Fred Sigor

30 Natural Resources Dr Margaret Mwakima

31 Petroleum Andrew Kamau Nganga

32 Planning & Statistics Saitoti Torome

33 Public Works Dr Paul Maringa Mwangi

34 Social Security & Services Susan

Mochache 35 Special Programmes Josepheta

Mukobe

36 Sports Development Richard Ekai

37 Tourism Fatuma Hersi

38 Transport Wilson Nyakera Irungu

39 University (Higher) Education Prof Colleta Suda

40 Vocational & Technical Training Dr

Dinah Jerotich Mwinzi

41 Gender Affairs Zeinab W Hussein