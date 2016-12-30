EXPOSED: Uhuru REJECTED BEST PERFORMING Candidates during Interviews for IEBC Jobs.

Reported performance of IEBC commission candidates during interviews:
Zephania Okeyo Auro ~ 1st position.
Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe ~ 2nd position.
Abdi Yakub Guliye ~ 3rd position
Henry Kizito Okelo Nyongesa ~ 4th position.
Samuel Kimeu ~ 5th position
Paul Kibiwott Kurgat ~ 6th position
Boya Molu ~ 7th position
Consolata N.B Maina ~ 8th position (tied)
Margaret Mwanchanya ~ 8th position (tied)
Those Uhuru has appointed:
Margaret Mwanchanya ~ 8th position
Consolata N.B Maina ~ 8th position
Boya Molu ~ 7th Position
Paul Kibiwott Kurgat ~ 6th position
Abdi Yakub Guliye ~ 3rd position
Roselyn Kwamboka Akombe ~ 2nd position.
Those Uhuru rejected:
Zephania Okeyo Auro ~ 1st position
Henry Kizito Okelo Nyongesa ~ 4th position
Samuel Kimeu ~ 5th position.
Of the above, the rejected three were the only ICT Experts to be nominated.
Deduce the President’s thinking on (a) why he rejected ICT experts and (b) why he chose those who had ‘failed’ during the interviews.
Leave a Reply