EXPOSED: Preview into 2013 Rigged Presidential Vote MAKES Electonic Voter Identification A MATTER OF LIFE and DEATH for Kenyans



This is the kind of nonsense by Isaak Hassan led IEBC that gave Jubilee a narrow win that MUST BE RESISTED AT ALL COSTS>>>>>

TIATY CONSTITUENCY – O157 – BARINGO COUNTY.

REGISTERED VOTERS – (( 20, 485 ))

Raila Odinga – 1,652

UHURU KENYATTA – ((((( 51,574 )))))

Mohamed Dida – 19

Martha Karua – 120

Musalia Mudavadi – 206

Ole Kiyiapi – 27

Paul Muite – 73

Peter Kenneth – 55

Rejected Votes – 24

Total Cast – 17,950

Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission- IEBC,Kenya, 2013. Via KTN Live Streaming Bomas Of Kenya.

Then iebc wants to conduct another manual voting in the name of “backup”. NEVER AGAIN!!!