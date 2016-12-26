Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

EXPOSED: Preview into 2013 Rigged Presidential Vote MAKES Electonic Voter Identification A MATTER OF LIFE and DEATH for Kenyans

EXPOSED: Preview into 2013 Rigged Presidential Vote MAKES Electonic Voter Identification A MATTER OF LIFE and DEATH for Kenyans

2 Comments


This is the kind of nonsense by Isaak Hassan led IEBC that gave Jubilee a narrow win that MUST BE RESISTED AT ALL COSTS>>>>>

TIATY CONSTITUENCY – O157 – BARINGO COUNTY.

REGISTERED VOTERS – (( 20, 485 ))

Raila Odinga – 1,652
UHURU KENYATTA – ((((( 51,574 )))))
Mohamed Dida – 19
Martha Karua – 120
Musalia Mudavadi – 206
Ole Kiyiapi – 27
Paul Muite – 73
Peter Kenneth – 55

Rejected Votes – 24
Total Cast – 17,950

Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission- IEBC,Kenya, 2013. Via KTN Live Streaming Bomas Of Kenya.

Then iebc wants to conduct another manual voting in the name of “backup”. NEVER AGAIN!!!

Comments

  2. The leadership is GOD given & if its justified b4 God that Constituency’s 0157 votes cast were17,000 & leading person had 51,000 ,then God’d never forgive Isaak Hassan &IEBC team for devilish services. May God not to forgive them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.