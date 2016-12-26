EXPOSED: Preview into 2013 Rigged Presidential Vote MAKES Electonic Voter Identification A MATTER OF LIFE and DEATH for Kenyans

This is the kind of nonsense by Isaak Hassan led IEBC that gave Jubilee a narrow win that MUST BE RESISTED AT ALL COSTS>>>>>
TIATY CONSTITUENCY – O157 – BARINGO COUNTY.
REGISTERED VOTERS – (( 20, 485 ))
Raila Odinga – 1,652
UHURU KENYATTA – ((((( 51,574 )))))
Mohamed Dida – 19
Martha Karua – 120
Musalia Mudavadi – 206
Ole Kiyiapi – 27
Paul Muite – 73
Peter Kenneth – 55
Rejected Votes – 24
Total Cast – 17,950
Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission- IEBC,Kenya, 2013. Via KTN Live Streaming Bomas Of Kenya.
Then iebc wants to conduct another manual voting in the name of “backup”. NEVER AGAIN!!!
Anonymous says
thts just atip of iceburg..waliiba kuiba
Hajufule- Marsabit says
The leadership is GOD given & if its justified b4 God that Constituency’s 0157 votes cast were17,000 & leading person had 51,000 ,then God’d never forgive Isaak Hassan &IEBC team for devilish services. May God not to forgive them.