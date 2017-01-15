EXPOSED: Nairobi Jubilee Elected Leaders to ENDORSE Mike Sonko to face out with Peter Keneth

Latest word in the high streets is that all Jubilee Party elected leaders are set to endorse Senator Mike Sonko in a move to thwart former Gathanga MP Hon Peter Kenneth. It seems Hon Eugene Wamalwa has been edged out of the game plan and may end up campaigning for Jubilee as a principal without an elective with hope that Uhuru will be re-elected to appoint him to a more powerful cabinet slot like that of Devolution or National security.
It also appears that Peter Kenneth may have been set to fail in the Nairobi governor race. A well placed source hinted that even DP Ruto is slowly accepting reality that it is only Mike Sonko who can deliver the powerful seat to Jubilee.
