EXPOSED: Hon Duale CAUGHT on Tape PLANNING VIOLENCE, INCITING Somali Youth AGAINST Kamba Community in Garissa,



In an exclusive audio that leaked from inner circles of #TeamDuale, the House Majority leader is heard giving instructions to group of youths to stop people of Kamba tribe from registering as voters. Duale further assure the youth of protection and even urges them to destroy property.

“Chase Kambas away I will pay your upkeep. I have told the Kamba OCPD not to bring Wiper politics here.Give me the group members I will organise a meeting for you with the police so that you can know each other they won’t arrest you. This town is ours they can’t do anything to you.Dea withl Kambas” -Duale is heard talking.