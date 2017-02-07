ALLEGATIONS: Exiled Kenyan journalist EXPOSES Uhuru link to Nigerian druglord Buruji Kashamu

By Anwar Sadat
The Day Uhuru was almost caught transporting Cocaine and Drug Lord Buruji Kashamu.
On November 22, 2014 as Kenyans were killed by Alshaabab in North Eastern Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta was in Abu Dhabi watching the Grand Prix, a trip fully paid for by Buruji Kashamu. To complement the trip, Buruji hired an international escort, Thandi Ojeer, to keep Uhuru company.
Buruji was returning a hand after Uhuru successfully retrieved high dollar “goods” from London on May 7, 2013 and successfully delivered the goods to South Africa on May 11, 2013. You can find out the nature of Buruji’s business.
DEA investigations showed that the high grade dollar goods were transported using the Kenyans President Official Plane, Kenya 1.
Hoping to use Diplomatic Immunity, Uhuru and Buruji planed another pick up and delivery. This time, the delivery destination was LA. Buruji was given a Kenyan diplomatic passport and was scheduled to travel with kenya 1 to LA. On April 22, 2015, Kenya 1 departed for a week long tour of USA. Unknown to the Kenyan intelligence, DEA officials were informed that Buruji Kashamu was traveling to LA with the Kenyan president using diplomatic passport.
DEA ,then contacted their field agents stationed in Dubai to confirm the identities of those traveling with Uhuru to the USA and be on standby to confiscate their luggage once they boarded the American bound flight, since given probable cause, the Diplomatic Immunity would be waived once Uhurus team were in a USA bound vessel.
Kenyan agents attached to DEA, who got wind of the plans called Statehouse who relayed the information to Uhuru and his team on Kenya 1. Uhuru cancelled his trip to LA midair. Afraid of public humiliation of being caught transporting cocaine and a drug lord, Uhuru turned back and fearing that JKIA may have been infiltrated by American media, Uhuru was forced to drop his friend, Buruji Kashamu to Nigeria before coming back to Kenya, where he was let off on the eastern part of JKIA at around 4.20 am in the morning.
Uhuru’s family bank, CBA is still undergoing investigations of money laundering in association to drug trafficking and trade in contraband goods.
So, when Uhuru purports to be fighting drugs, he is simply using state power to clear “competitors”. Uhuru has been the subject of an ongoing drug trafficking investigations using the official government jet.
He made a lot of deliveries to Amsterdam during the ICC. Those days, Sonko was a wash with cash after selling Uhuru’s drugs. Kabogo was bragging how much money they can give in courts, etc. Wonder why all those “international” trips reduced?? Big brother is watching. The only place he can now go to is Mombasa!!
NOTE: This article was first posted on Anwar Sadat’s Facebook account.
Comments
Walucho says
Propaganda ya ujinga IDIOT IDDLER
Moses Kuria says
We’re you in that plane, how do you term it a propaganda and you are not involved – jinga kabisa
Anonymous says
Stop defending evil.. I promise you one day he will pay
Walucho says
To pay what. mkundu ya mamako
Anonymous says
Uhuru is a drug dealer and we know from his times at Boston University.
many people says
that is the people’s president…i thank God time is up
lads says
Jus coz one is in power doesn’t mean he/she is a demi god,the only thing that helps u is ur juniors clean up ur track,but u still the same hyena u were,no matte the skin color,
Since 2013 this the best time to fight corruption, talk of drugs all substance tht is not good for ones health and appears nowhere in the constitution as legal is. Substance tht should be fought thru all means, why stress on Mombasa while kiambu Muranga, eastern, are too at drug abuse.
If the government is really serious fighting drug abuse should start from kimbu, this not the error Kenyan’s used to forget where we speak and brag in our vanacular how OK we are at selling medicine and Whts wrong with selling medicine whet helps the sick, clean ur house first to go clean somebody else’s House.
If We have a leader at the coast Nail him/her Dnt call 10 briefing in a day and yet u give nothing in return. These are the youths at hand, or u jus want to created a CV for re election u careless about lives,coz even the doctors are still out, no substance in Wht u speak
Anonymous says
fake news
wuod kisumu says
He trades and consumes yet he is busy talking of coastal drugs bure kabisa mungiki.
OMONDI mukundu wa ida says
No matter how much noise O.d.mavi makes the fact is joho is a drug dealer and the whole world knows this.
Moses Kuria says
We’re you in that plane, how do you term it a propaganda and you are not involved – jinga kabisa
Gede says
You call yourself Kuria, Kuria ni jina ya mtu alitahiri bwana peleka harufu mbaya baharini. Shenzi type product of jaboya.
Agnes Onyango says
Also Uhuru will be prosecuted and jailed.
Savii Kirir says
Anonymous says
when idiots have nothing good to do, speaking ill of the president is all they do. useless fools
Mulwa Johnstone Yatta. says
Sabina khalili says
Sabina khalili says
peter sowa says
Siasa tamu,even a greedy man wont use state resources to shift drugs.
Mwangi J Maina says
anonymous says
When kenya wil come fully out to know themselves;it will b perhaps siku njema…pple r just foolled in vicious circle n robbed of their properties in the name of jaamba.CK r the great fools followed by RV;they r most affected si nce time immemorial …theatrics being employed is paradoxical n simple; that RAO is against”us”n wanted to destroy “our” things…wonder is “us n ours “is who?while u r the victim.
Khalwaleist says
So,he is the leading drug baron?
nyaga says
retaining this drug -lord in power means succumping the entire nation n generation with drugs.please God deliver our country from the bondage of these Barons
damaris says
stop abusing your selves coz none of them is God u big fools.
Daudi says
That does not sound like truth, sounds like cheap lies
Nick says
Very damaging information, the president must come out clear
Ndege mutuma says
Choices have concequences. We are feeling the repercussions of electing internationa criminals
Nico says
“The only place he can now go to is Mombasa!!I” though the other day he was in Ethiopia?
My Brother enjoy the freedom of expression but only fools will believe your article.
Boa says
Kuria mkuki kwa nguruwe ndio mtamu kwa binaadamu ndio uchungu
SammyBoy says
Serious stuff.
Opinionist says
Why dont we wait and see how this dusty issue gonna settle down! When will kenyans deal with one serious case at atime! Uhuru is jst human like others, if he’s clean then i hope he’ll try to put these drug dealers in cages but if he’s not, then, he better stop wasting his energy on a fight he cant win with all the powers he have! Time is limited! He’d have started this war immediately he ascended in power! His political advisors have misled him on this matter. And to those who are fond of insulting each each other on such technical issues like this, i dont think but i believes doesn’t have any idea how drug dealings can create loss of innocent lives in this country if not dealt with properly at early stages. Lets be realistc some time brothers & sisters! We still have a long way to go as a developing country!
CD Baraka says
It is a worse thing to lead a people by bad example, no one is above the law, I think and I have hope that one day he will have to face the hand of law. You can’t preach water and take wine!! Very disgusting leader…