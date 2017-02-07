ALLEGATIONS: Exiled Kenyan journalist EXPOSES Uhuru link to Nigerian druglord Buruji Kashamu

By Anwar Sadat

The Day Uhuru was almost caught transporting Cocaine and Drug Lord Buruji Kashamu.

On November 22, 2014 as Kenyans were killed by Alshaabab in North Eastern Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta was in Abu Dhabi watching the Grand Prix, a trip fully paid for by Buruji Kashamu. To complement the trip, Buruji hired an international escort, Thandi Ojeer, to keep Uhuru company.

Buruji was returning a hand after Uhuru successfully retrieved high dollar “goods” from London on May 7, 2013 and successfully delivered the goods to South Africa on May 11, 2013. You can find out the nature of Buruji’s business.

DEA investigations showed that the high grade dollar goods were transported using the Kenyans President Official Plane, Kenya 1.

Hoping to use Diplomatic Immunity, Uhuru and Buruji planed another pick up and delivery. This time, the delivery destination was LA. Buruji was given a Kenyan diplomatic passport and was scheduled to travel with kenya 1 to LA. On April 22, 2015, Kenya 1 departed for a week long tour of USA. Unknown to the Kenyan intelligence, DEA officials were informed that Buruji Kashamu was traveling to LA with the Kenyan president using diplomatic passport.

DEA ,then contacted their field agents stationed in Dubai to confirm the identities of those traveling with Uhuru to the USA and be on standby to confiscate their luggage once they boarded the American bound flight, since given probable cause, the Diplomatic Immunity would be waived once Uhurus team were in a USA bound vessel.

Kenyan agents attached to DEA, who got wind of the plans called Statehouse who relayed the information to Uhuru and his team on Kenya 1. Uhuru cancelled his trip to LA midair. Afraid of public humiliation of being caught transporting cocaine and a drug lord, Uhuru turned back and fearing that JKIA may have been infiltrated by American media, Uhuru was forced to drop his friend, Buruji Kashamu to Nigeria before coming back to Kenya, where he was let off on the eastern part of JKIA at around 4.20 am in the morning.

Uhuru’s family bank, CBA is still undergoing investigations of money laundering in association to drug trafficking and trade in contraband goods.

So, when Uhuru purports to be fighting drugs, he is simply using state power to clear “competitors”. Uhuru has been the subject of an ongoing drug trafficking investigations using the official government jet.

He made a lot of deliveries to Amsterdam during the ICC. Those days, Sonko was a wash with cash after selling Uhuru’s drugs. Kabogo was bragging how much money they can give in courts, etc. Wonder why all those “international” trips reduced?? Big brother is watching. The only place he can now go to is Mombasa!!

NOTE: This article was first posted on Anwar Sadat’s Facebook account.