Eric Obino, Shimoli sacked as ‘Nation’ pulls plug on Jubilee critics

Hitting the final nail on Jubilee critics, and purifying Nation Media news outlets of pro-Opposition characters, Nation Media Group’s Tom Mshindi has sacked Sunday Nation editor Eric Obino.

Obino had held the forte after the paper last year sacked Dennis Galava who had challenged President Uhuru to stop ‘unrelenting lip service’ and focus on service delivery in a piercing editorial that angered state house.

Sunday Nation under Obino has been the most detailed of the NMG papers, providing wider analysis, correlation and unbiased political reporting.

Also sacked is News Editor Eric Shimoli.

Some 25 journalists are on the chopping board as the paper, insisting a shallow Jubilee agenda, continue to make losses.

Nation is struggling to appeal to Uhuru regime whose poor record at service delivery makes it exceedingly difficult for journalists with critical eye to exposing government failures to operate within its newsrooms.

In return, Nation Media Group, as well as other Aga Khan entities in Kenya, get to do business with the government.

“Obino has been a marked man for a long time,” said a source at Nation.

Obino’s sacking also allows Tom Mshindi to use Nation pages for personal enrichment in an illicit arrangement which requires a junior to pull through. Mshindi has a PR company which handles political clients – individuals and institutions.

“Mshindi runs a PR company and uses the Nation newspapers to get publicity for his clients, but Obino has been blocking his articles,” reveals Business Today.

A systems boy, Mshindi has been uncomfortable with Obino’s Sunday Nation, which he can’t control, and, or, use for political propaganda on behalf of his clients, currently the Jubilee regime.

Mshindi has however managed to rope in daily editions boss Ng’ang’a Mbugua and Saturday Nation headed by Timothy Wanyonyi.

Two moths ago President Uhuru scolded journalists for ‘misleading the public on Jubilee Agenda’.